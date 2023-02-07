Celebrate the food, music and culture of the great state of Texas at Texas Forever Fest this March! Organized by Plano Arts & Events, this year’s festival will take place on March 25 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Downtown Plano’s Haggard Park (901 E. 15th Street). Bring the entire family and enjoy free live music, entertainment and more.

The festival will feature live music, family-friendly activities, food, drinks and shopping, all influenced by Texas’ diverse culture and spirit.

Attendees can check out Texas country and Americana bands playing the festival including headliner Casey Donahew. Over the last 18 years, Donahew has risen from local favorite to a nationally hot touring act, racking up 21 #1 singles. Texas native Donahew will take the main stage and close out the festival at 5 p.m. The full music lineup will be announced soon.

Line-dancing lessons, mechanical bull rides and calf-roping, quick-shoot cowboys and a trick roper will offer entertainment for all ages. Festival goers can burn off excess energy in the free H-E-B zone for all ages and the free wild west corral for kids. Guests will also be able to learn about the state’s history and culture in the heritage area.

Local vendors will be set up in a market area where festivalgoers can shop for all things inspired by the Lone Star State. Vendors at the event include the popular Tumbleweed TexStyles. The children’s entrepreneur market will allow youth to set up and sell items they’ve made.

Stop by for a bite to eat at Fletcher’s Corny Dogs or Plano’s own Ye Ole Butcher Shop. Various food trucks and other vendors will offer festival-food favorites while The Spirits of Texas Tasting hosted by the friendly folks at Texas Whiskey Festival will allow guests to sample over ten Texas whiskeys. Whiskey-tasting tickets are available at bit.ly/SpiritsofTexasTasting. Beer will be sold at a cash bar, and nonalcoholic drinks will also be available throughout the fest.

The application deadline to participate as a vendor is Friday, February 10. Vendors can apply here.

More information about the festival can be found at texasforeverfest.com or on the Facebook event page.