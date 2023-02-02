During the entire month of February, Comerica Bank has announced that it will be hosting its eighth annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive.

Beginning on Feb. 1, select Comerica Bank locations throughout the Dallas-area will be collecting prom dresses in support of local nonprofit organizations Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD).

Comerica says that the donated prom dresses will benefit local high school teens that are unable to afford formal garments for their upcoming prom experiences.

This year, six Comerica banking locations will be participating in the month-long drive, serving as drop-off locations where Dallas-area residents can donate their brand new or lightly-used dresses.

Five of the Comerica banking centers taking part in the charity drive are based in Dallas — Cole-Fitzhugh, Forest-Inwood, Lovers Lane-Devonshire, NorthPark and Preston Center — in addition to the Plano-based Parker-Premier location.

Over the past seven years, since the annual prom dress drive began, the Dallas-based financial services company has been able to collect and donate almost 5,600 dresses in total to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

Dallas CASA has been helping children that reside in unsafe homes for almost 43 years. The organization trains and supervises community volunteers that advocate for the best interests of children that are living under dangerous conditions and require protective care.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has been serving local youth for more than 57 years. The nonprofit’s mission is to enable all young people — especially those who need it most — to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. To date, the organization has provided services to over 250,000 youth in Dallas and the surrounding areas.

For more information about the North Texas Prom Dress Drive in support of these two Dallas-based nonprofit organizations, click here.