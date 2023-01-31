Southwest travelers might be experiencing flashbacks this Tuesday as the winter weather that hit the region early this week caused hundreds of flight cancellations with more on the way. The winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for most of Texas will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Residents can expect significant icing, ice accumulation that could reach three-quarters of an inch and even outages. The icy rain that fell on Monday and will continue through Wednesday, caused the ice-covered roads to become hazardous and many crashes were reported early this week in the DFW area, blocking highways and slowing traffic. For this reason, the NWS discouraged any nonemergency traveling.

But even if you are not driving, the freezing weather will still prove to be a challenge.

According to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware (via NBCDFW,) on Monday 161 flights leaving Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were canceled with more than 400 flights getting delayed due to the weather conditions. On the reverse route, almost 200 flights that were supposed to be headed to DFW were canceled with another 191 being delayed.

Dallas Love Field canceled 108 flights and delayed 34 more, while 115 inbound flights were canceled and 28 were delayed.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is keeping travelers updated through their Twitter account, advising customers to check with their airlines for the latest status of their flights before driving to the airport on the icy roads.

See more AIRPORT UPDATE: DFW Airport continues monitoring the forecast and has made preparations for this week's winter weather. Airport runways, roadways, bridges, and pedestrian walkways have been and will continue to be treated for any potential ice to ensure safety.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/m3GWBTUBBC — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 31, 2023

As of Tuesday, almost 300 flights that were scheduled to leave DFW were canceled along with another 267 that were supposed to be headed to DFW. At Dallas Love Field, 67 flights leaving Dallas were canceled as well as another 60 headed to the airport.