The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment.



TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost of right of way and utility relocation, The Dallas Morning News explained. TxDOT made the decision on the preferred route and his team looked at the numbers and estimated the cost would be about $113 million.

“That’s money that the city of McKinney has to go out and buy easements and contract for now … to get our utilities out of the way so they can build the 380 project,” Gary Graham, McKinney’s director of engineering, told The Dallas Morning News.



Additionally, the Spur 399 project for the right of way and utilities will cost about $7 million. Out of the $120 million, TxDOT would reimburse the city of McKinney $80 million, but according to Graham, the reimbursement could take years.



Graham said the current plan is to look to regional partners, like the Collin County commissioners and the North Central Council of Governments, for available financial assistance.

TxDOT announced the recommendation on Jan. 13, 2023. It is composed of Segments A, E and C for the project. The 16-mile Blue Alternative would start on a new location on Coit Road and US-380, extend east and connect back to the existing US-380 near FM 1827.

Local Profile previously reported the C-route would force more than 20 homeowners and 35 business owners to move. But the plan is not finalized yet and additional meetings will be held before a decision on the future of the project is made.

While the city of McKinney will discuss the matter during a work session on Tuesday at 3 p.m., TxDOT will make the final decision after the public meetings.

To review the draft environmental impact study can be found here.