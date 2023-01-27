A new indoor adventure park is looking to set up shop in the Colony.

According to the Colony Courier-Leader, the Colony Planning and Zoning Commission approved a plan to develop a new indoor adventure facility at a meeting held on Jan. 24.

The proposed development is eyeing a plot of land located south of Highway 121 and north of Nebraska Furniture Mart. The land is currently zoned Planned Development PD 25.

The indoor park, Fritz’s Adventure, aims to bring outdoor adventure indoors.

The concept was created by Matt Ingram and his family. The company currently has a successful location operating in Branson, Missouri. Ingram had been looking for an expansion property for the past four years before he was approached by Grandscape development about the opportunities in the Colony.

Fritz’s Adventure is proposing to create a 100,000-square-foot of explorable space in the Colony. The new facility is expected to include such features as:

Zip lines

Suspension bridges

Free falls

A crow’s nest

Multi-storey ropes courses

Underground tunnels

Laser mazes

A 48-foot urban climbing wall

Warped walls

Multi-story slides

The development site plan indicates that there will be parking lots created on three sides of the development, with additional parking across the street at the Nebraska Furniture Mart.

The parking lots will result in 87 spots on site and an additional 68 spots that will be shared with the Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Currently, Fritz’s Adventures’ Branson location is open to all ages with those four years or younger gaining access to the facility for free.

Youth aged nine-years and younger are not permitted on the attraction floor without the supervision of a paid guest who is 16-years or older. For more information, click here.