The Shops at Legacy in Plano has announced that it will be hosting a charity concert in support of the American Heart Association on Feb. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free charity concert — called Legacy North Goes Red — will feature exciting live music from Even It Up Band, a Dallas-based Heart cover band. The band will be performing chart-topping hits from Heart’s deep music catalog.

Legacy North Goes Red will take place on National Wear Red Day, a day about raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.

The Shops at Legacy says that concertgoers are encouraged to wear red at the event in support of the day of awareness. A $100 gift card will be awarded to the best-dressed attendee donning red.

In addition to the live music, the event will also feature free CPR training on glow-in-the-dark dummies, numerous giveaways and a raffle to win various prizes — all proceeds from the raffle will go towards the American Heart Association.

Legacy North Goes Red will be the official start of a three-month fundraising initiative that is hosted by both The Shops at Legacy North and CTO Realty Growth.

The aim of the initiative is to raise $10,000 in support of an American Heart Association-founded campaign called Go Red For Women, which is committed to improving the heart health of women in local communities.

“We are pleased and honored to support such a significant cause that affects so many people in our local community,” said Sierra Tuthill, marketing director of The Shops at Legacy North. “We’re hosting this event to raise awareness of cardiovascular health and hope to make a sizable contribution to the American Heart Association that makes a lasting impact in our community.”

The event will be taking place on the pedestrian-only Lone Star Drive in Plano. To learn more about the charity concert, click here.