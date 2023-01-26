The first Local Profile cover party of 2023 brought those featured in the magazine, as well as community members together — a celebration of the latest issue and a toast to what is to come. A cool night with delicious food and refreshing drinks was just the opportunity to catch up and make new connections. 

The evening was hosted by The Hub, a fun indoor/outdoor space with a lawn and stage with daily entertainment. The Hub is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family. Guests enjoyed a variety of sips including cocktails by Troop and sparkling champagne from La Marca. Cheers to that!

In case you missed it, you can read the latest issue right here. It’s packed with tips on how to be the best at home, at work and in the community — as well as 23 things to make 2023 the best year ever!

Have at the photos below, taken by Stephanie Tann.

Crysti bethel, andrea burnside, joanna may
Debra smith, jennifer smith
Kim wyche, jill kelly elliot
Rita dixon
Shayla smith, rita dixon, diana brooks
Darrell & lisa rodenbaugh
David boozer, kristi stevens
Denise cason, april leonard
Dylan rafaty, shammah kinchen
Mayra smith, cj minor
Michael ricci, matt kellogg
Philip silvestri, shammah kinchen
Rebecca silvestri, andrea burnside
Amanda wokal, krista sharp, samantha eppler
Rebecca silvestri, joanna may, seve delgado, brad zeitlin
April & tracy skinner
Christine goodwin, donna eagan, tiffany haddock
Lin adi, kevin rackers, jesse abercrombie
Philip silvestri, mike hopper
Anthony & karen connally
Rebecca silvestri, lorie
Alisha bell, cj miner, april leonard
Amanda wokal, matila preisendorf
Anthony williams, mckenna rawls
Courtney homer, reagan cowell
Jennifer satagaj, michelle o’neill
Maher & cindy maso
Parisa khobden, kayvan moghaddassi
Seve delgado, brad zeitlin
Aaron & courtney schmitz
Christina & matthew haskin
Daenna martinez, peyton anselmo
Jill kelly elliot, jerry moody, lorie medina
Kim wyche, kristy kerns
Tatsumi paredes, phoebe poon, riley paredes
Tim & kristen slaughter, joanna may
Lauren & adam singer