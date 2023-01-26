The first Local Profile cover party of 2023 brought those featured in the magazine, as well as community members together — a celebration of the latest issue and a toast to what is to come. A cool night with delicious food and refreshing drinks was just the opportunity to catch up and make new connections.

The evening was hosted by The Hub, a fun indoor/outdoor space with a lawn and stage with daily entertainment. The Hub is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family. Guests enjoyed a variety of sips including cocktails by Troop and sparkling champagne from La Marca. Cheers to that!

In case you missed it, you can read the latest issue right here. It’s packed with tips on how to be the best at home, at work and in the community — as well as 23 things to make 2023 the best year ever!

Have at the photos below, taken by Stephanie Tann.