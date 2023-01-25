Red Phone Booth is bringing its 1920s prohibition experience to The Colony, Texas. The new location will open in the Grotto at Grandscape this March.

Red Phone Booth is a unique dining and drinking experience, featuring a turn-of-the-century craft cocktail selection and an exclusive cigar program. While the lounge will be open to the public, part of the prohibition experience is guests need a secret phone number from a member, local hotel or restaurant to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.

“We have always enjoyed the greater DFW area and we’re excited to expand the Red Phone Booth brand to now include The Colony, TX,” said Owner & Founder Stephen de Haan. “We were introduced to Grandscape by family and upon visiting the incredible mix of shopping, dining and nightlife, we realized the Red Phone Booth would be the perfect complement for adults looking for a unique Prohibition experience where they can enjoy award-winning cocktails while focusing on conversation among friends and colleagues.”

The almost 6,000 square foot venue will feature 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls from a textile mill, intimate fireplaces and a hand-painted ceiling from renowned artist Christian Waggoner.

Guests can enjoy the Red Phone Booth’s extensive cocktail menu, which features an extensive selection of over 400 spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Dining selections include Italian-inspired appetizers such as stuffed peppadew peppers, polpette and insalata di bistecca. The menu will also offer a variety of fresh authentic Neapolitan Pizzas made to order.

One of the highlights of Red Phone Booth is their grand selection of cigars. Cigar enthusiasts can choose from a wide variety of over two hundred cigars from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor. Curation of the collection prioritized quality and desirability of the cigars over quantity of any one brand and the establishment will continually bring in fresh new inventory.

Members and their guests can feel safe and have maximum smoking enjoyment while relaxing in the lounge. Red Phone Booth has a state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two minutes. Red Phone Booth also features Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology, technology which has been proven to virtually eliminate static SARS-CoV-2. This air purification shows a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes.

Red Phone Booth will host various open house tours for potential members the week of February 20th-25th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the grand opening events on March 3rd and 4th at 9:00 p.m. Memberships are expected to sell out and are reciprocal at all locations, they start at $350 for an Associate Membership; $1,000 for a Premium Locker Membership; $3,000 for a Corporate Membership (includes 4 individuals); and $5,000 for an Executive Membership (includes 4 individuals).

Red Phone Booth will be open Sunday – Wednesday from 4:00 p.m until midnight and Thursday – Saturday from 4:00 p.m until 1:00 a.m. Red Phone Booth is currently accepting applications for membership on their website www.RedPhoneBooth.com.