When: January 29, 2023 | 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek | 988 Village Green Drive, Allen

If you are looking to do something different this weekend you’ll find that this Sunday at Watters Creek. Celebrate the arrival of spring and the beginning of the Lunar New Year presented by the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra. Enjoy lion dances, calligraphy and origami classes, children’s crafts, a white tiger taekwondo demonstration as well as live performances by local Asian communities.

When: January 29, 2023| 3:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Music director Eugene Migliaro Corporon and the Lone Star Wind Orchestra will bring to life three masterpieces in this multimedia experience. Julie Giroux’s new Symphony No. 6 The Blue Marble will be accompanied by a film screen showcasing pictorial sights of our world, followed by a performance of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Ticheli’s Blue Shades by performed DFW’s award-winning pianist Aaron Kurtz.

When: January 29 to February 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Garland Civic Theatre | 300 N Fifth Street, Garland

Can you handle the truth? This Sunday Garland Civic Theatre invites you to witness the tribulations of two U.S. marines and their lawyers as they face a court-martial for complicity in the death of a fellow marine. The play written in 1989 by Aaron Sorkin was adapted into the iconic 1992 film of the same name starred by Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon.

When: January 28, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Get ready in your best denim attire, cowboy hat and dancing boots and head to Legacy Hall this Saturday to enjoy your favorite ’90s country music tunes brought to life by the Neon Prophets and their high energy performance. Get there early and save your seat at the Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage.

When: January 26 through 28, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Avenue, Plano

Rover Dramawerk’s 23rd season opened on Jan. 12 with this hilarious comedy written by Nancy Frick. From a spiteful wedding ministered by the king himself to an aging stars couple getting married as a publicity stunt, who knew a chapel in Las Vegas could house so much comedy?

When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney

Starting this weekend, Jump Into Art Studios partnered up with Visit McKinney to take you on a free walking tour of the city’s public art installations located in the historic downtown. The tour guides are local artists themselves who will tell you all there is to know about the story behind murals, sculptures and other art pieces scattered around town.

NFC/AFC Championship Watch Party When: January 29, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info Championship Sunday is here folks! Meet up with other football fans at Legacy Hall to watch the Championship Games kick off with an NFL match between the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles followed by AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When: January 28, 2023 | 9:00 p.m. to midnight

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West | 6007 Legacy Dr., Plano

Enjoy an evening on Whiskey Moon’s patio inside Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel and explore their ample whiskey selection. Enjoy the music of local artist Paco Estrada while you sit comfortably in front of a fire pit.

When: January 28, 2022 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

Rumble in the Jungle is a family-friendly dog show focused on helping people of all ages to learn about responsible dog ownership as well as the fascinating world of purpose-bred dogs. Learn all about how dogs have made humans’ lives better by working right at our side throughout history.

When: January 10 through 28, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W Hunt St, McKinney

Last chance! This is the last weekend local artists will exhibit their own interpretations of Van Gogh’s iconic painting Starry Night with a local twist — in these paintings you’ll find familiar buildings and businesses painted in Van Gogh’s style. If you see something you like, ask if it’s one of the selected paintings available for purchase.

