TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members.



TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force more than 20 homeowners and 35 business owners to move, according to NBCDFW. The 16-mile Blue Alternative would start on a new location on Coit Road and US-380, extend east and connect back to the existing US-380 near FM 1827.



“So, the segments are all options in a puzzle piece. And then the colors are the corridor room possibilities,” TxDOT spokeswoman, Madison Schein told NBCDFW. “So, you’ll hear letters when people are talking about a shorter part of this overall project.”



But those that would be forced to move do not feel like they had a say in the project.



“Last week, we finally got an email from TxDOT saying that the U.S. Highway 380 bypass was going to come through our house and take our house, our garage, our storage shed and my blacksmith shop,” one long-time resident said.



The plan is not finalized yet and additional meetings will be held before a decision on the future of the project is made. While the city of McKinney will discuss the matter during a work session on Tuesday at 3 p.m., the final decision will be made by TxDOT after the public meetings.



The first in-person meeting is set for Feb. 16, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Collin County Courthouse Central Jury Room, located at 2100 Bloomdale Road, McKinney. A virtual meeting will also be held on Feb. 16 for those unable to attend in person.



The second meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the gymnasium of Rhea’s Mill Baptist Church, located at 5733 N. Custer Road in McKinney.



To review the draft environmental impact study can be found here.