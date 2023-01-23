A sex trafficking ring was shut down on Jan. 20 in Frisco after 42 men were busted at two hotels. The operation also coincided with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Blue Campaign to highlight Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

A high school football coach, a youth pastor and a director of operations at a hospital were just some of those arrested during a multi-agency operation targeting the demand for commercial sex in North Texas, according to a statement by HSI. The names of the suspects have not been released.

“We had a volunteer firefighter, a director of operations of one of the large medical systems here in the metroplex, we also had a semi-pro hockey player who plays on the Allen team as well,” John Perez with Homeland Security Investigations told CBSDFW.

According to a statement by HSI, sex trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain a commercial act in exchange for something of value, or if the person performing the commercial sex act is under 18 years of age.

“The harm caused by sex trafficking in our society cannot be overstated. The Frisco Police Department is thankful for law enforcement partners like the Department of Homeland Security Investigations in helping address this serious problem,” said David Shilson, Chief of Police Frisco Police Department. “We are united in bringing to justice those who would exploit vulnerable members of our community.”

The statement explained that the law enforcement agencies participating in the operation included, the Arlington Police Department, Colleyville Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas County District Attorney Investigators, Flower Mound Police Department, Frisco Police Department, Irving Police Department, Midlothian Police Department and the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Local Profile has reached out to HSI. This story will be updated pending response.

Anyone who is or who knows a potential victim in this, or any other case of sex trafficking or human trafficking or has any information regarding this or any other investigation should contact Homeland Security Investigations Toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2423.