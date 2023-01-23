Retail company Kroger recently presented a check for $900,000, along with over 80,000 pounds of food, to the North Texas Food Bank.

According to NBC 5, the retailer had raised the money and food donations from the community in an effort to fight against food insecurity throughout North Texas.

Kroger — along with NBC 5 and Dallas television station, Telemundo 39 — were able to raise the donations through the retail organization’s annual hunger campaign, called End Hunger Here, over the holidays.

In total, two trailers loaded with various types of non-perishable food items were delivered to the North Texas Food Bank.

Among the food items that were included in the delivery were 19 pallets of rice, 12 pallets of canned green beans, 12 pallets of canned corn and eight pallets of peanut butter.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for donating their generous income,” John Votava, director of corporate affairs for Kroger, said in an interview with NBC 5. “Food insecure families may not know where their next meal is coming from, and that’s part of our mission at Kroger to feed the human spirit.”

According to NBC 5, the North Texas Food Bank — along with other food banks — serve as warehouses, which deliver numerous pallets of food to pantries throughout the area.

One of those food pantries is The Storehouse, which is based out of Collin County. The Storehouse provides food to over 1,000 families every week, and the food pantry says that the North Texas Food Bank has been a huge help with its efforts.

“Without partnerships like the North Texas Food Bank, we would not be able to keep our shelves stocked and keep up with demand,” Ben Skye, director of communications for The Storehouse, said in an interview with NBC 5. “The Storehouse of Collin County has been working closely with the North Texas Food Bank since we got established 13 years ago. And even as demand has grown, they’ve allowed us to grow in our impact in the community.”

By Friday, Jan. 20, all food that was raised by Kroger will have been distributed to all partner food banks.

Among the participating food banks include East Texas Food Bank, North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, as well as the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.