Art exhibits, musicals and culinary experiences— find it all in just one week in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo courtesy of knife

When: January 25, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Knife Steakhouse | 6121 W. Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

John Tesar’s Knife Steakhouse in Plano prepared two paired dinners in January. If you missed out on the last one, a whiskey-paired dinner in honor of Scottish Poet Robert Burns’ birthday, you won’t want to miss this Wednesday’s event where you’ll be treated to a four-course trip to Greece complete with Greek wine pairing.

When: January 24 through February 5, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fair Park |3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

Tickets

Based on one of the most beloved romcoms of all time Pretty Woman The Musical is brought to life by a stellar team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell of Hairspray, Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde. With music by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and book by the original movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton, this musical takes all the iconic moments from the original story and adds a dazzling theatrical flare to elevate the experience.

Photo courtesy of akira back

When: January 23 through 30, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Grandscape | 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

More Info

For a whole week, Grandscape will treat guests to specially curated lunch and dinner menus from some of the best restaurants Collin County has to offer. Some of Local Profile‘s 2022 favorites are participating, so make reservations and enjoy the incredible food chefs are preparing for you.

When: Until February 25, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Martin Place | 1799 N Graves St., McKinney

More Info

Mark Martin, manager and co-owner of The Martin Place and art gallery and photography studio in McKinney, will showcase his photography skills with an exhibition celebrating nature’s beauty. Taken in a recent photography excursion, the pieces feature shots of the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Antelope Canyon, and Monument Valley areas.

Photo: maleficent | facebook

When: January 24, 2023 | 4:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Enjoy a double feature on The HUB’s giant screen this Wednesday starting with Disney’s Enchanted at 4:30 p.m. followed by Maleficent the live-action reimagining of one of the most iconic animated movies from Disney’s silver era, Sleeping Beauty. Make a night out of it and stock up with snacks in between movies from any of the eateries at The HUB.

Things to Eat and Drink This Week in Collin County