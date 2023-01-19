The PGA of America has announced that it is offering a variety of job opportunities that will support the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will take place in Frisco, Texas on May 24-28.

The pro golf organization says that it is currently inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds to register for its online job board, PGA JobMatch. Employment registration will be ongoing through Feb. 15, 2023.

Both part-time and full-time work for before, during and after the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are currently available.

Among the positions the PGA says are in need of being filled includes concessions, security staffing, transportation, general labor, construction, carpentry, logistics, as well as janitorial and miscellaneous services.

The PGA of America says that it will be working with numerous talent and employment associations — along with local partners in Texas, among others — to help encourage potential applicants to register for PGA JobMatch, and have the opportunity to acquire significant experience working at a major golf tournament.

“We are committed to creating jobs locally in the cities and states that host our Spectator Championships,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch offers the opportunity for individuals from a variety of backgrounds, identities and abilities to gain experience working at a Major Championship and get an insider’s look at what a career in the business of golf could mean.”

In addition to the pro golf tournament in Frisco, the PGA is also currently looking for local residents to help support the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York (May 15-21) and the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship that will be taking place in Springfield, New Jersey (June 21-25).

The full list of employment opportunities are available at PGAImpact.org. The PGA of America says that its vendors will get in contact with all qualified candidates for the next step of the hiring process.