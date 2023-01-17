The grand inauguration of the 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth largest jewelry retailer globally with a strong retail network of 300 showrooms across 10 countries, was held in North Texas.

Susan Fletcher, Collin County Commissioner and Jeff Cheney, Mayor of Frisco, Texas jointly inaugurated the showroom in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Joseph Eapen, President – USA, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Jasar R, Branch Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Simmy Sharma, Business Development Executive – USA. Other team members, well-wishers and dignitaries were also present for the event. This is the third showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the USA, with the other two located in Oak Tree Road, New Jersey and West Devon Avenue, Chicago. The Dallas showroom is located at 5811 Preston Road, Frisco.

“It is a moment of great pride for us as we touch the 300th mark with this new showroom in Dallas, USA,” said MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group. “We started off with a small showroom in Calicut, Kerala, India and today in less than 30 years, we have a strong retail presence of 300 showrooms across 10 countries; all thanks to our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. We will continue to strengthen our retail presence in the regions where we have established a robust presence, as well as enter new markets with our differentiated products, services and assurances. The acceptance and patronage received by the brand gives us the confidence to further speed up the expansion process in becoming the No. 1 jewelry retailer globally.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently operates in 10 countries and has immediate expansion plans into the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa. The future expansions are expected to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewelry trade.

‘Malabar Gold & Diamonds has played a vital role in making Indian jewelry more acceptable and trustworthy at the global level in recent years. We are now crafting unique experiences targeting the individual and specific preferences of our customers,” said Mr. Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group.As the design discovery and initial decision-making of most customers are happening online these days, we are focusing greatly on strengthening our omnichannel retail strategy, for which we are making use of the services of global technology giants like Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, E&Y, Deloitte etc.”

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewelry buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the “Malabar Promise” of incomparable quality and service assurance. This includes assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 10 countries, guaranteed buyback, IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, zero deduction gold exchange, complete transparency, 916 hallmarked pure gold, responsible sourcing, fair price policy and fair labor practices.

“We are very excited about our future growth plan and will immediately be expanding into new markets, including the UK, Bangladesh, Australia and Canada, followed by Egypt, Turkey & South Africa,” said Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. “Apart from this, we will further strengthen our retail footprint within the existing markets as well. We constantly make efforts to evolve in line with the diverse preferences of our multicultural and multinational customers, as part of which we will focus further on product variety and a superior shopping experience, in addition to opening more stand-alone stores for local customers of the respective regions.”

The new showroom in Dallas has a stunning display of more than 30,000 jewelry designs from 20 countries across gold, diamonds, precious gems and platinum, catering to the design preferences of those residing in and around Dallas.

‘We have an ambitious retail expansion plan in India as well, especially in the North and Central Indian states and are gearing up in a big way to enter new territories as well by setting higher standards in the jewelry trade,” said O Asher, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. “We understand the sensitivity of the industry and ensure compliance through responsible sourcing, ethical business practices, and transparent and professional fund management. Our association with trade bodies, financial houses, and government regulators help to ensure that our operations are infallible globally.”

“We will further strengthen our manufacturing capabilities to support our retail expansion drive globally,” said Nishad AK, Group Executive Director, Manufacturing & B2B, Malabar Group. “We will also be hiring skilled artisans and related staff as part of this process. This will also further bolster our mission, ‘Make in India, Market to the World.’ Keeping in line with the brand’s outlook as a responsible jeweler, all our ongoing and upcoming facilities have and will be designed to provide safe and pleasant working conditions to the employees.”

Since its inception in 1993, Malabar Group believes that the most successful companies are those which integrate responsibility and sustainability into their core business and commit 5% of their profit to support socially responsible purposes both in India and abroad. Hunger, Health, Education, Women Empowerment, Housing and Environment are the key focus areas for the group.