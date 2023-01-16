The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked.

According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.

“These burglaries are highly preventable and by reducing the number of illegal guns on our streets, it could have a major impact on the violent crime and shootings that occur in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Plano police said.

Vehicle break-ins have been on the rise in Plano, police reported. During the holiday weekend, multiple Burglary of Motor Vehicle (BMV) incidents were reported by residents on westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. Common items that are frequently stolen in BMV incidents include cash, designer items, electronics, computers and firearms.

The Plano police shared tips on how to prevent break-ins:

– Never leave your vehicle unattended with keys in the ignition

– Lock your doors and keep the windows closed, even when parked in front of your home

– Park in busy and well-lit areas

– Do not leave in plain view valuables such as GPS, GPS holder, cell phone, iPads, purse, etc.

– Equip your vehicle with an alarm or other anti-theft devices

– Never leave your vehicle’s title or other personal documents in your vehicle

– Firearms should never be left inside your vehicle

It is important to take precautions to prevent any thefts.

“The Plano Police Department continues to ask the public to lock your doors, remove guns from your vehicles, and secure them in your home,” police said. “It only takes a few moments for these crimes to occur.”