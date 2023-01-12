Dallas organization Fair Park First has released new renderings of the 18-acre Community Park Complex that is planned to be built in South Dallas’ Fair Park.

The renderings from Fair Park First — an organization whose mission is to restore, revitalize and renew Fair Park — shows off an overhead view of the entire Community Park Complex, a view of one of the play areas, as well as a view of an outdoor market.

The Community Park Complex has transitioned into its last phase of design work, construction documentation and permitting, according to Fair Park First.

Fair Park First says that the process of designing the new complex was a collaborative effort between the landscape architect firm Studio-MLA and global design company Gensler. Input from the community was also utilized for the design process.

“Mayor Johnson has made parks one of his major priorities for 2023. Public-private partnerships will have to be the cornerstone for this initiative,” said Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal.

“The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board is thrilled to help build a new 18-acre Community Park with our partner Fair Park First. The design team for this is world-class, and the process has been very inclusive. This park truly encompasses amenities that will benefit the community for decades to come.”

The planned Community Park will feature an array of different amenities for numerous activities.

Among these amenities include free wifi, inclusive playgrounds, an outdoor stage for performances, a dog park, exercise equipment and more.

“Encouraging play and physical activity are vital to the overall health of our community, and what better way to do so than to provide a new, vibrant 18-acre Community Park,” said Ron Kirk, former Dallas mayor and current unity co-chair for the Fair Park Your Park Campaign.

“I am proud to serve as Co-Chair on this capital campaign to raise the needed funds for this park. We know this new community asset will contribute to healthier, brighter, and stronger futures for the neighborhoods and beyond.”

To view the renderings of the Community Park Complex from Fair Park First, check out the images below.