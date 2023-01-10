The player field for this year’s Dallas Open, which will take place at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex from Feb. 4–12, 2023, was announced.

The professional tennis tournament says it will be featuring over 60 ATP Tour professional players for this year’s event, with eight of the players being ranked top-50 in the world.

Returning to defend his Dallas Open championship win from the previous year is Reilly Opelka. The 37th-ranked American player will be looking to repeat as champion in this year’s tournament.

Also playing in the Texas tourney is the top-10 ranked player in the world, Taylor Fritz. Fritz is currently ranked ninth, making him the highest-ranked player that has committed to the tournament.

Another American-born player, Frances Tiafoe, will be in attendance following a very strong 2022 season, in which the 17th-ranked tennis pro reached the finals/semifinals in four different tournaments — including a semifinal run at the prestigious U.S. Open tournament.

The tournament will also be featuring Dallas resident and former number eight player in the world, John Isner. The 37-year-old pro will be the oldest player participating in the tournament.

A total of 11 countries will be represented in the tournament’s singles field. Among these countries include the U.S., Serbia, France, Germany, Japan and more.

The highest-ranked international tennis players in the tournament include Miomir Kecmanovic from Serbia (ranked 28th), Adrian Mannarino from France (ranked 43rd) and Ilya Ivashka from Belarus (ranked 72nd).

“We’re thrilled to follow up last year’s inaugural Dallas Open with another strong field of players,” said Peter Lebedevs, Dallas Open tournament director.

“It is exciting to add new players like Frances Tiafoe and Miomir Kecmanovic to the Dallas Open field for the first time, along with top-10 American Taylor Fritz, defending champion Reilly Opelka, and John Isner.”

For more information on the tournament, or to purchase tickets for the event, click here.