Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained customers’ cardholder information, including credit and debit card numbers, card expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards that were used at Dickey’s locations during that time period.”



In November 2022, a federal judge in Texas pushed through the $2.35 million class action settlement between Dickey’s Barbecue and consumers who alleged the company mishandled the data breach. The consumers also claimed the settlement did not contain enough money and that Dickey’s did not agree to put adequate data security enhancements in place.



Dickey’s is the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, with over 550 locations, including 146 in Texas. The data breach occurred in many of Dickey’s locations, including several in Collin County, including Frisco and Wylie. Arlington, Farmers Branch, Coppell and other North Texas locations were also affected by the breach. To view the full list of locations affected visit DickeysClassAction.com.



The security breach occurred from April 23, 2019, to October 29, 2020. If you were a customer during that period and used a credit or debit card to make any payments, you may be eligible to make a claim.



Impacted customers can visit DickeysClassAction.com and submit a claim for expense reimbursement, cash payment or credit services. Customers impacted can file a claim up until April 22, 2023.

The courts must still decide whether or not the settlement will be approved. On June 6 2023, the courts will hold a fairness hearing in order to determine whether the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate and whether it should be finally approved by the Court.

“No payments will be made until after the court grants final approval of the settlement and all appeals, if any, are resolved,” the settlement read.