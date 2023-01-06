New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants.

Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to help keep those resolutions:

Bellagreen

2408 Preston Rd Ste 704A, Plano, TX 75093

Mindful eating doesn’t have to blow the bank, and Bellagreen uses its menu to feature delicious items that will make your body feel good. The diverse menu includes soups, salads, pizza, pasta, entrees and freshly prepared desserts.

True Food Kitchen

Photo: true foods kitchen | facebook

7601 Windrose Ave. Ste F100, Plano, TX 75024

Seasonal offerings are featured in order to keep the freshest ingredients on the menu year-round. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are highlighted throughout the menu to fit every diet. Healthy eating doesn’t have to be bland. — from grilled sustainable salmon to spaghetti squash casserole, the restaurant does it well.

Terra Mediterranean

2405 Dallas Parkway Suite RS1, Plano, TX 75093

Mediterranean cuisine was voted the best diet for 2023, making it the sixth year in a row, and Terra Mediterranean does it well. Oven-roasted trout and classic tabouli are only several of the items that are sure to inspire your healthy-eating journey.

Pure Poke

6750 Gaylord Pkwy #160, Frisco, TX 75034

For those with tricky tastebuds, build-your-own bowls will let you pick your flavors. Pure Poke offers ingredients such as smoked chicken, Korean BBQ beef, tofu and more. Just pick your base, protein, toppings and spice. The restaurant also offers premade bowls if you need help deciding.

Seasons 52

7300 Lone Star Dr Suite C100, Plano, TX 75024

From flatbreads to upscale entrees, healthy options can be found throughout the menu at Seasons 52. A special lunch menu is also available for those hoping to get a bite during the workday.

Harvest

112 E Louisiana St, McKinney, TX 75069

Harvest’s goal is not just to serve great food, but to make an impact on the community by supporting the businesses of local farmers, ranchers and artisans. Salads, fish and chicken are just the start of the restaurant’s healthy items.

Flower Child

5290 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75254

Flower Child brings a punch of flavors and cuisines to North Texas. Make it a family affair — a kid’s menu is also offered for the little ones.

Patina Green Home and Market

116 N Tennessee St #102, McKinney, TX 75069

With locally sourced ingredients and seasonally inspired dished, Patina Green offers a variety of classic entrees with a modern flare. House-made packaged to-go meals are also available for those on the go.