Omni Hotel and Resorts is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at the highly anticipated PGA Frisco Resort during several hiring events.

“The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort in a statement.

The company is looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property positions, including 130 leadership roles.

“We have an exceptional variety of positions that foster career satisfaction and offer opportunity for growth in different fields,” Smith said. “Whether you’re surprising and delighting our guests at our resort, supporting the care and maintenance of our championship or elevating the standard of service, we have more than 1,000 opportunities for you to begin your new career at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. We’d love to have you join our family.”

Omni will be hosting the hiring events on Feb. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be hosted at UNT New College located at 12995 Preston Road in Frisco.

Many of the positions will come with competitive benefits, that could include:

Resort and travel discounts

Insurance benefits

Retirement planning

Personal development and training programs

Tuition reimbursements

Sign-on bonuses

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is located 30 minutes north of downtown Dallas and will begin public operations in May. The resort features:

500 luxurious guest rooms

10 private residences

A 10-hole short course and two-acre putting course

Two championship golf courses

The Mokara Spa

13 dining venues

A retail district

Four pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool

Approximately 127,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space

To view a full list of available positions and apply in advance, click here. For additional questions, email DALPGA.ASC@omnihotels.com or call 469-305-4500.