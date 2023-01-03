Did the holidays leave you with low energy? Have a relaxed week with family and friends, or have dinner by yourself at one of our favorite spots in Collin County.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Geocaches could be hidden anywhere! Photo: geocaching | facebook

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Garland, Texas

More Info

The city of Garland teamed up with Geocaching.com to create a modern-day treasure hunt across town. To play, participants use the Geocaching app on their phones to track hidden items (Geocaches) and leave some of their own in their place. You can download the official Garland History GeoTour Passport and record all your findings and collect points to claim a prize.

When: January 4 and 18, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St, McKinney | The Guitar Sanctuary, 6633 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney | Brandon Tomes Volkswagen, 3600 S Central Expy, McKinney

More Info

Love Life Foundation organized two coat drives this month to give warm clothes to children in need this winter. You can drop your donations at TUPPS, Brandon Tomes Volkswagen and The Guitar Sanctuary. If you don’t have a coat to donate, you can give the gift o warmth by making a monetary donation here.

Photo: mary poppins | facebook

When: January 4, 2023 | 4:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Enjoy a double feature on The HUB’s giant screen this Wednesday starting with the timeless classic Mary Poppins at 4:30 p.m. Share your childhood memory with your kids while you enjoy dinner from any of the eateries. Stay around until 7:00 p.m. to catch a screening of a new classic, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

When: January 3, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Square

More Info

The Christmas classic is saying goodbye with one last show today at Frisco Square. Enjoy the choreographed holiday lights and music show, catch a ride on a horse carriage and skate at the square one last time until next year.

Photo: maria shipakina | shutterstock

When: January 5, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Big basketball fan? Then this is the event for you. Get the gang ready to watch a match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in The HUB’s big screen. Enjoy delicious food while the teams keep you on the edge of your seat.

