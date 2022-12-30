2nd STREET USA, a retailer that buys and sells used clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be opening up a new store in Frisco, Texas.

The Frisco location — which will be located inside of the Preston Ridge shopping mall — will be the company’s 20th store in the U.S. and will be almost 6,500 square feet in size.

The company says that the Frisco store plans to carry around 15,000 items for reuse. Among the multitude of items offered by the retailer includes men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, handbags and other accessories.

2nd STREET USA opened its first store back in 2018 in Melrose, California. Since then, the business has opened eighteen stores throughout the U.S., including a store located in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas store was 2nd STREET USA’s first location in a major city in the state of Texas. It opened on Dec. 3 of this year, and the company says that the Dallas location offers around 12,000 used items for purchase, which includes designer brands from all around the world.

Following the opening of its Frisco location, 2nd STREET USA says that it plans on opening up new stores throughout the U.S. in the future.

To learn more about 2nd STREET USA and its offerings, click here.