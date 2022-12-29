Crime tends to increase during the holiday season, and Collin County is no exception. This past weekend, Plano Police reported a series of car break-ins.

According to a statement by the Plano Police, numerous burglary of motor vehicle (BMV) incidents were reported by residents along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. Items frequently stolen include cash, designer items, electronics and computers, and firearms.

Police asked that if your vehicle has been broken into or entered without permission has not yet been reported, to call the department’s non-emergency phone number (972) 424-5678 to have an officer dispatched to your location. You may also file the report online at plano.gov. However, if you believe there could be some evidence available at the crime scene, call the non-emergency number.

Police also asked if you live in the area to review your surveillance camera footage to see if you have any video that may be used to help identify the suspect(s) involved in these crimes.

Many Burglary of Vehicle incidents occurs due to vehicles left unlocked or with valuables in sight. Here are some tips and a video to prevent you from becoming a victim of auto theft or a vehicle break-in:

Never leave your vehicle unattended with keys in the ignition

Lock your doors and keep the windows closed, even when parked in front of your home

Park in busy and well-lit areas

Do not leave in plain view valuables such as GPS, GPS holder, cell phone, iPads, purse, etc.

Equip your vehicle with an alarm or other anti-theft devices

Never leave your vehicle’s title or other personal documents in your vehicle

Firearms should never be left inside your vehicle

“Following these safety tips should help prevent you from becoming a victim of auto theft and/or vehicle break-ins,” Plano Police said in a statement. “We take these crimes seriously and our detectives do a great job investigating these incidents but we desperately need your help to make Plano a hard target! Please lock your cars, take your keys, and keep valuables out of your vehicle!”

If you do become a victim of auto theft or if someone enters your (locked or unlocked) vehicle, please report the crime immediately.