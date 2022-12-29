It’s the time to toast 2022 goodbye and welcome 2023 with amazing events in Collin County. From dance parties to family-friendly events, whatever you are looking for this New Year’s Eve we have you covered.
Family NYE Party
When: December 31, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
Head to The HUB on New Year’s Eve this weekend for a family-friendly party full of fun and games. Enjoy a live performance by Travis Parker Band from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Republic before the family ball drop begins at 9:00 and kids can enjoy all the magic of the New Year’s countdown without waiting until midnight. There will be raffles, door prizes, photo ops and best of all: Kids eat for free until 9:00.
NYE at Eddie V’s
When: December 31, 2022| 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Eddie V’s | 5300 State Highway 121, Plano
Eddie V’s is going all out this weekend to celebrate the new year. You can make reservations for dinner and stay for the festivities or arrive after dinner just in time for the late-night soiree and countdown to midnight. Either way, this is one of the best places to make sure you start off 2023 on the right foot.
NYE 2023 Casino Royale
When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Where: Monarch Stag | 6655 Winning Drive, Ste 600, Frisco
Monarch Stag is inviting you to an unforgettable NYE experience. Gamble Casino Royale style with a night of themed games, dancing and premium spirits. The general admission ticket includes $1000 dollars of casino cash for the professionally ran Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps, raffle prize giveaways, a live aerialist performance and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
New Year’s Eve at Ferah
When: December 31, 2022 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen | 690 Beebalm Lane, Garland
Chef Burak at Ferah took inspiration from their mother’s cooking throughout their career. Now Mama Ayten has flown in from Turkey to celebrate the holidays with family and she’s brought her talent with her to make manti also known as Turkish ravioli for a special NYE at Ferah. Enjoy a five-course preset menu with champagne included.
New Year’s Eve Disco
When: December 31, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
The disco fever will take hold of all three floors in Legacy Hall this Saturday night. Enjoy late-night bites from select eateries while you look for your cup of live entertainment tea. Enjoy The Rich Girls’ live performance from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. in the Lexus Box Garden, or stroll through all kinds of groovy music on each floor. Whether you are looking for a more classic throwback disco or a modern spin on the timeless genre, you’ll be covered.
New Year’s Eve with The Wilder Blue
When: December 31, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Augustus at Local Yocal | 350 E Louisiana Street, McKinney
One of Collin County’s top meat producers and steak restaurants, Local Yocal BBQ & Grill is planning a special NYE event this Saturday. From 8:00 p.m. you’ll be able to enjoy a chef-prepared dinner, complimentary cocktails and a live show by The Wilder Blue at The Augustus, Local Yocal’s event space right behind the restaurant.
New Year’s Eve Salsa Night Party
When: December 31, 2022 | 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Where: Mexican Bar Company | 6121 W Park Blvd., Ste RS-10, Plano
Get to the Mexican Bar Company this Saturday and show off the moves you picked up from all those salsa classes at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival this year. Enjoy a night of dancing, DJ and live performances, a five-course dinner and an open bar.
New Year’s Eve at The Yellowstone
When: December 31, 2022 | All day
Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano
If the end of the year has you nostalgic, then this is the event to take that up to eleven. Get your best cowboy gear and head to Plano’s Courtyard Theater and step back in time to the 1890s in this immersive experience. Test your luck at the saloon casino at the lobby before a performance on the Courtyard Theatre Stage.
Welcome To The Future NYE Party
When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.
Where: Arcade92 | 305 E. Virginia St., McKinney
Arcade 92 has the best event for some retro fun with friends. Welcome 2023 with themed cocktails and playing your favorite old-school arcade and pinball games at this neon NYE party.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party at Hotel Vin
When: December 31, 2022 | Two shows at 8:00 and 10:30 p.m.
Where: Hotel Vin | 215 East Dallas Road, Grapevine
Kick off 2023 with a decadent evening at Hotel Vin with a four-course dinner followed by your favorite rock, pop, R&B, hip-hop and modern country hits brought to life by Mix Tape, dancing and blackjack all in the gorgeous Bordeaux Ballroom. Stay for the countdown for a champagne toast.
More NYE Events
NYE 2023 Winter Wonderland
When: December 31, 2022
Where: KAI at Legacy West | 7301 Windrose Ave. c200, Plano
Gourmet NYE Dinner and Brunch
When: December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023
Where: Lombardi’s Cucina Italiana | 6655 Winning Circle Drive, Frisco
$8 Bloody Marys New Year’s Day
When: January 1, 2023 | 2:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano
2023 New Year Celebration
When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Where: Concrete Cowboy | 3685 The Star Boulevard, Suite 210, Frisco
NYE Dance Party
When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Where: Sambuca 360 | 7200 Bishop Rd. #270, Plano
David Whiteman Band NYE 2023 Party
When: December 31, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Where: Marriott at Legacy Town Center | 7121 Bishop Road, Plano
Hay Bale Drop NYE Bash
When: December 31, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.
Where: BarnHill Vineyards | 11917 County Road 509, Anna
Fowling Warehouse DFW NYE Party
When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.
Where: Fowling Warehouse DFW | 1714 14th St, Plano
New Year’s Eve Party
When: December 31, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.
Where: Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen | 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 800, Frisco
New Year’s Eve Celebration
When: December 31, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.
Where: Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh | 2927 Maple Ave, Dallas
Cheers to The New Year by Sidecar Social & Bedford Ice House
When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Where: Sidecar Social | 5100 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
Bedford Ice House | 2250 Airport Fwy, Bedford
New Year’s Eve at Puttery Dallas
When: December 31, 2022 | 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Where: Puttery Dallas | 5762 Grandscape Blvd Ste 105, The Colony
Ring in the New Year
When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Where: City Works Eatery & Pour House | 3680 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1300, Frisco
