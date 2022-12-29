It’s the time to toast 2022 goodbye and welcome 2023 with amazing events in Collin County. From dance parties to family-friendly events, whatever you are looking for this New Year’s Eve we have you covered.

Come right in, because this is the only list you’ll ever need!

Photo: vcoscaron | shutterstock

When: December 31, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

Head to The HUB on New Year’s Eve this weekend for a family-friendly party full of fun and games. Enjoy a live performance by Travis Parker Band from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Republic before the family ball drop begins at 9:00 and kids can enjoy all the magic of the New Year’s countdown without waiting until midnight. There will be raffles, door prizes, photo ops and best of all: Kids eat for free until 9:00.

When: December 31, 2022| 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Eddie V’s | 5300 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info

Eddie V’s is going all out this weekend to celebrate the new year. You can make reservations for dinner and stay for the festivities or arrive after dinner just in time for the late-night soiree and countdown to midnight. Either way, this is one of the best places to make sure you start off 2023 on the right foot.

Photo: lightfield studios | shutterstock

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Monarch Stag | 6655 Winning Drive, Ste 600, Frisco

Tickets

Monarch Stag is inviting you to an unforgettable NYE experience. Gamble Casino Royale style with a night of themed games, dancing and premium spirits. The general admission ticket includes $1000 dollars of casino cash for the professionally ran Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps, raffle prize giveaways, a live aerialist performance and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

When: December 31, 2022 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen | 690 Beebalm Lane, Garland

More Info

Chef Burak at Ferah took inspiration from their mother’s cooking throughout their career. Now Mama Ayten has flown in from Turkey to celebrate the holidays with family and she’s brought her talent with her to make manti also known as Turkish ravioli for a special NYE at Ferah. Enjoy a five-course preset menu with champagne included.

Photo: the rich girls | facebook

When: December 31, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

The disco fever will take hold of all three floors in Legacy Hall this Saturday night. Enjoy late-night bites from select eateries while you look for your cup of live entertainment tea. Enjoy The Rich Girls’ live performance from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. in the Lexus Box Garden, or stroll through all kinds of groovy music on each floor. Whether you are looking for a more classic throwback disco or a modern spin on the timeless genre, you’ll be covered.

When: December 31, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Augustus at Local Yocal | 350 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

Tickets

One of Collin County’s top meat producers and steak restaurants, Local Yocal BBQ & Grill is planning a special NYE event this Saturday. From 8:00 p.m. you’ll be able to enjoy a chef-prepared dinner, complimentary cocktails and a live show by The Wilder Blue at The Augustus, Local Yocal’s event space right behind the restaurant.

Photo: alex goncharov | shutterstock

New Year’s Eve Salsa Night Party When: December 31, 2022 | 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Mexican Bar Company | 6121 W Park Blvd., Ste RS-10, Plano

Tickets Get to the Mexican Bar Company this Saturday and show off the moves you picked up from all those salsa classes at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival this year. Enjoy a night of dancing, DJ and live performances, a five-course dinner and an open bar.

When: December 31, 2022 | All day

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets

If the end of the year has you nostalgic, then this is the event to take that up to eleven. Get your best cowboy gear and head to Plano’s Courtyard Theater and step back in time to the 1890s in this immersive experience. Test your luck at the saloon casino at the lobby before a performance on the Courtyard Theatre Stage.

Photo: the zeppelin project | facebook

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: Arcade92 | 305 E. Virginia St., McKinney

More Info

Arcade 92 has the best event for some retro fun with friends. Welcome 2023 with themed cocktails and playing your favorite old-school arcade and pinball games at this neon NYE party.

When: December 31, 2022 | Two shows at 8:00 and 10:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Vin | 215 East Dallas Road, Grapevine

Tickets

Kick off 2023 with a decadent evening at Hotel Vin with a four-course dinner followed by your favorite rock, pop, R&B, hip-hop and modern country hits brought to life by Mix Tape, dancing and blackjack all in the gorgeous Bordeaux Ballroom. Stay for the countdown for a champagne toast.

More NYE Events

NYE 2023 Winter Wonderland

When: December 31, 2022

Where: KAI at Legacy West | 7301 Windrose Ave. c200, Plano

More Info

Gourmet NYE Dinner and Brunch

When: December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023

Where: Lombardi’s Cucina Italiana | 6655 Winning Circle Drive, Frisco

More Info

$8 Bloody Marys New Year’s Day

When: January 1, 2023 | 2:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano

More Info

2023 New Year Celebration

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Concrete Cowboy | 3685 The Star Boulevard, Suite 210, Frisco

More Info

NYE Dance Party

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Sambuca 360 | 7200 Bishop Rd. #270, Plano

Tickets

David Whiteman Band NYE 2023 Party

When: December 31, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Where: Marriott at Legacy Town Center | 7121 Bishop Road, Plano

Tickets

Hay Bale Drop NYE Bash

When: December 31, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: BarnHill Vineyards | 11917 County Road 509, Anna

Tickets

Fowling Warehouse DFW NYE Party

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: Fowling Warehouse DFW | 1714 14th St, Plano

Tickets

New Year’s Eve Party

When: December 31, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen | 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 800, Frisco

More Info

New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: December 31, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh | 2927 Maple Ave, Dallas

Tickets

Cheers to The New Year by Sidecar Social & Bedford Ice House

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Where: Sidecar Social | 5100 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

Bedford Ice House | 2250 Airport Fwy, Bedford

Tickets

New Year’s Eve at Puttery Dallas

When: December 31, 2022 | 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Puttery Dallas | 5762 Grandscape Blvd Ste 105, The Colony

Tickets

Ring in the New Year

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Where: City Works Eatery & Pour House | 3680 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1300, Frisco

Tickets