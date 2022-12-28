In the last 24 hours, rumors swirled that Galleria Dallas, a North Texas staple, was closing. Local Profile confirmed the mall is not closing, but changed ownership.

According to WFAA, the rumor cycled through social media about the Galleria Dallas closing its doors. These rumors began after The Dallas Morning News announced that Metropolitan Life Insurance (MetLife) took over the property as well as the 432-room Westin Galleria Hotel.

Located at the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Interstate 635, the three-level shopping mall was previously owned by a partnership represented by UBS Realty Investors since 2002. UBS bought the hotel in 2005.

The social media rumor mill claimed the building would be torn down and replaced by apartment complexes. Tweets and posts flooded social media with rumors about the mall shuttering.

But there’s no need to panic, the shopping center will not be closing. A statement on Facebook by Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed confirmed the rumors were false.

“Galleria Dallas is not closing,” Freed said. “While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination.”

It is not clear exactly how the rumor started, but a Galleria spokesperson told Local Profile that it is assumed the idea sparked from the ownership change.

“We have no idea how the rumor started,” the spokesperson said. “It appears people miss read a few of the new stories, announcing ownership change.”

The Galleria Dallas has been a staple in the community since 1982 and is home to the world’s tallest indoor Christmas tree. The 140 stores located in the mall will continue to function as they previously have, even with new property owners.

