The new year brings new changes. For Frisco residents, those changes will mean higher utility bills. Residential and commercial utility rates will increase for the first bill of 2023. Happy New Year!

Water, sewer and solid waste rates will increase for Frisco residents and businesses starting on Jan.1. The increase was approved by Frisco City Council on Sept. 20 and will come into effect on the first bill of 2023, reports The Dallas Morning News.

According to the city’s website, the minimum monthly sewer charge for the new year will increase from $26.73 to $27.53 for any single-family residential unit whose water consumption for the month does not exceed 2,000 gallons, but prices will increase even more for those that go over. The minimum residential water bill will also increase from $18.95 to $20.47, and the residential solid waste fees will increase from $17.00 to $21.00.

Commercial rates will also increase. The minimum monthly sewer charge will increase to $48.70 for commercial and industrial users whose water consumption for the month does not exceed 2,000 gallons, but additional fees will be implemented for those who go over the 2,000 gallons.

The minimum monthly charge for a commercial service fee will be based on the meter size and will be billed rates from $22.32 to $633.61 which includes the cost of 2,000 gallons of water. The outside city limit rate for all rate classes will also be multiplied by a factor of 1.5 for both the minimum monthly meter service and the rate for larger consumption. Addition fees will be given per thousand gallons over 2,000.

More information on the prince increase can be found on the city’s Utility Billing webpage or by contacting customer service at 972-292-5575.