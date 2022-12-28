We are heading to the last weekend of the year, but there’s much more in Collin County than toasting 2022 goodbye and welcoming 2023. Take a look at all the things to do before the year ends.

Photo: goat yoga dallas | facebook

When: December 31, 2022 | 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

How about a nice stretch before getting everything together for New Year’s eve? Let’s make it extra special with the help of four-legged cuties jumping all around you. Goat yoga is for everyone, and participants aged 5 and over are welcome, making it a fun and maaah-rvelous family activity.

When: December 30, 2022| 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Getting to the end of the year is a nostalgic time that finds one looking back. Maybe there’s no better time to enjoy old tunes with good friends. Head to the Box Garden at Legacy Hall this Friday and sing along to your favorite U2 songs by Joshua Tree and take the opportunity to enjoy free admission to Legacy Hall’s Late Night After Party on the 3rd floor in High Bar.

Photo: maryna kulchytska | shutterstock

When: December 30, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W. Hunt, McKinney

Enjoy a fancy morning tea party with your kids at the beautiful Heard-Craig Center for the Arts complete with sandwiches, desserts and a live holiday music performance. While you are at it, take the chance to stroll through the museum.

When: December 30, 2022 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

This Friday head to The HUB for an evening of country, blues, R&B and rock and roll. Chaz Marie’s powerful vocal performance has earned her the title of “Hillbilly Aretha” and will be featuring songs from her upcoming first all-original solo EP.

Photo: anna zheludkova | shutterstock

When: December 31, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Lava Cantina | 5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

Maybe U2 it’s not your cup of tea for scratching the nostalgia itch. How about Harry Potter? Lava Cantina is hosting a themed brunch featuring a screening of Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. Get in your best Hogwarts uniform and compete for prizes in a costume contest.

When: December 30, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N. Church, McKinney

Do you need to unwind before another holiday event? Head to Jump Into Art Studios and recluse yourself from stress for two hours. Get lost in the clay and get creative while sipping a nice glass of wine. This class is meant for every level, but it’s for adults only. As a beginner, you’ll learn to throw on the wheel, make bowls and pick your glazes. Then, two to three weeks later you’ll be able to pick up your creations.

Photo: africa studio | shutterstock

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs Michigan When: December 31, 2022 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info It’s just the end of the year, no reason to stop cheering for your team. Get the gang ready to watch a match between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines in The HUB’s big screen. Enjoy delicious food while the teams keep you at the edge of your seat.

When: December 30, 2022 | All day

Where: Vitruvian Park | 16801 Westgrove Drive, Addison

Catch the last Vitruvian Lights of the year! This light show is the perfect photo op to bid 2022 farewell with all the trees at Vitruvian park lit up in the background. If you haven’t had the chance to stop by yet, this is your chance.

Photo: the zeppelin project | facebook

When: December 30, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lava Cantina | 5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

Not a Harry Potter fan either? No worries, Collin County has enough variety to find what you are craving. This Friday night Lava Cantina invites you to enjoy some of the biggest hits of classic hard rock with live performances by two tribute bands: The Zeppelin Project – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin and Double Vision – A Tribute to Foreigner.

When: December 30 and 31, 2022 | Two shows at 8:00 and 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena| 305 E. Virginia St. #014, McKinney

For the last show of the year, The Comedy Arena invited comedian John Hastings as seen in America’s got Talent, Comedy Central and Comedy Channel to close 2022 with a good laugh.

