When: December 27, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 200 E. Stacy Road, Suite 1350, Allen

Get your family and friends together and head to the Credit Union Center in Allen for some groovy-themed fun tonight. Enjoy dancing to music from a live DJ and take part in dance and costume contests. If boogie-ing is not your cup of tea, then you might appreciate a trivia game.

When: December 28. 29 and 30, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 W 15th St, Plano

Calling all amateur or pro musicians in Collin County for an open mic evening on the farm. Each performer is welcome to bring one guest and stay to enjoy the lights event at the farm running from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. If you rather go as an audience member, you’ll be able to enjoy a performance by Susan Hanlon, Aubrey Blasingame and Richard Delcamp.

When: December 29, 2022 | 7:15 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

This Thursday grab some friends and head to Legacy Hall to catch the Dallas Cowboys playing a match against the Tennessee Titans in Box Garden’s big screen. Get there early to enjoy a special happy hour by EIGHT Elite Beer and Italian Job.

When: December 21, 2022| 7:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Get to see an all-star lineup of musicians in this holiday-themed jazz night at The Comedy Arena in downtown McKinney. Get there early and catch an opening comedy act as well as a group of rising stars in the Laugh Out Lounge.

When: December 29, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Get back in time at Legacy Hall this Thursday with your favorite Hip Hop tunes from the ’80s. Gather a couple of friends and head to Tonic Bar & Lounge on Legacy Hall’s second floor for some cocktails and dancing.