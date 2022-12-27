With Christmas behind us and New Year’s day on its way, we have one week of relax before another gathering. Let’s make the most out of it! Here we have our favorite events for this week.
Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!
Disco Skate
When: December 27, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 200 E. Stacy Road, Suite 1350, Allen
More Info
Get your family and friends together and head to the Credit Union Center in Allen for some groovy-themed fun tonight. Enjoy dancing to music from a live DJ and take part in dance and costume contests. If boogie-ing is not your cup of tea, then you might appreciate a trivia game.
Open Mic Night at Lights on the Farm
When: December 28. 29 and 30, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 W 15th St, Plano
Sign up
Calling all amateur or pro musicians in Collin County for an open mic evening on the farm. Each performer is welcome to bring one guest and stay to enjoy the lights event at the farm running from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. If you rather go as an audience member, you’ll be able to enjoy a performance by Susan Hanlon, Aubrey Blasingame and Richard Delcamp.
Thursday Night Football at Legacy Hall
When: December 29, 2022 | 7:15 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
This Thursday grab some friends and head to Legacy Hall to catch the Dallas Cowboys playing a match against the Tennessee Titans in Box Garden’s big screen. Get there early to enjoy a special happy hour by EIGHT Elite Beer and Italian Job.
The Café Society Band’s Holiday Special
When: December 21, 2022| 7:30 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Get to see an all-star lineup of musicians in this holiday-themed jazz night at The Comedy Arena in downtown McKinney. Get there early and catch an opening comedy act as well as a group of rising stars in the Laugh Out Lounge.
’80s DJ Night
When: December 29, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Get back in time at Legacy Hall this Thursday with your favorite Hip Hop tunes from the ’80s. Gather a couple of friends and head to Tonic Bar & Lounge on Legacy Hall’s second floor for some cocktails and dancing.
