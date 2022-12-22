As reported by the Dallas Business Journal on Dec. 21, a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows plans to construct a $43 million five-story office building along the Dallas Parkway in Plano.

The five-story building will include a three-level open parking garage.

The project, entitled Steeplechase, is expected to begin in early March and has an estimated completion date of March 2025.

The design firm for the project will be Dallas’ MDW Studio, which also designed the NorthPark Center.

Over the past two years, Cawley Partners has established more than two million square feet of office in the pipeline.

Cawley has additional plans, in partnership with Frisco’s Grandscape, to develop a multi-phase office development totaling more than 1.5 million square feet of office space.

Additionally, Cawley announced two, 12-story towers named Tate + Toll, totaling more than 600,000 square feet of office space.

Last month, Cawley sold the 265,942-square-foot office Sabre Headquarters building in Southlake to New Jersey-based BDP Holdings.

In June, the firm also sold a newly constructed 248,861-square-foot office building to San Francisco-based investment firm Drawbridge Realty.

