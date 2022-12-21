Are your stockings full? Cookies and milk ready for Santa and Christmas tree glowing? If dinner is solved, then all there’s left to do is join the holiday spirit and gather with friends and family for a wonderful weekend in Collin County.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: the adolphus | website

When: December 23 and 24, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Adolphus | 1321 Commerce Street, Dallas

If you find yourself in Dallas this weekend The Adolphus has a tea experience waiting for you. The holiday tea includes two courses, two teas and a glass of champagne. While you can get the holiday tea meu until January 8, on Dec 23 and 24 The Adolphus will host a special event with Victorian carolers, a photo op with the great tree in the French room and a small gift to take home.

When: December 23, 2022 | 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Max, a young bird, and his family embark on their annual journey south for the winter when a gust of wind separates Max who ends up in an incredible wonderland hidden at the North Pole. There he will meet dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias.

Christmas lights at deerfield in plano, texas | image by paul waby

When: December 1 through 31, 2022 | Weekend hours 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Deerfield | Northwest Plano between Preston Rd. and Coit Rd.

From tasteful blue and silver lights to giant snow globes and Santa dancing on the roof, most of the homes in this community get into the holiday spirit (pretty sure Jenkins Street can be seen from space). Of course, the elaborate displays make the neighborhood quite popular, so we’ve created a roadmap to navigate the long lines and traffic.

When: December 23, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Let’s put a country music spin on the season with a concert by Barefoot Nation. Start your jolly engines with a live performance featuring your favorite songs by Kenny Chesney. Grab a couple of friends and have drinks at the Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage.

Photo: omni frisco hotel | website

When: November 19, 2022 through January 31, 2023

Where: Omni Frisco Hotel | 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

The folks at Omni Frisco are planning on warming up our hearts this holiday season with their stirring-up nostalgia menu featuring a gourmet artisanal hot chocolate collection by spice master Chef Lior Lev Sercaz. Enjoy handcrafted marshmallows, bold espressos and spiked hot beverages with a little kalhúa or Baileys. Get the $10 beverage credit and receive a set of keepsake custom mugs from HONEY + HANK.

When: Until December 24, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

Get your kids on Santa’s nice list and see their eyes light up when Saint Nic himself greets them by their names and knows exactly what they want for Christmas (What, is he a mind reader or something?). Before you meet the big guy, take the opportunity to enjoy a multi-sensory immersive train experience onboard Santaland Express.

Photo: the lakefront at little elm | facebook

Lights on The Lake When: Until December 27, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Lakefront, Little Elm

More Info Enjoy an incredible light show before exploring all the amazing things you’ll find at Little Elm Park for 24 nights. Jump on the Ferris wheel, gawk at the hot air balloon glow, give the carousel a spin, or dust off your skates and head to the ice-skating rink. This weekend’s theme is the Grinch.

When: December 23, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Take a break from all the holiday fuss at this boozy art event. Materials, wine and snacks are provided by Jump into Art Studios, all you need to bring is your enthusiasm and creativity. You’ll be able to choose between creating an art journal, painting on canvas, creating a mini mosaic and much more.

Photo: departure atx | shutterstock

When: Until January 1, 2023 | See full schedule

Where: Fair Park | 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas

Discover a charming Christmas village at Fair Park and step into an incredible winter wonderland lit up by over 4 million sparkling lights in this immersive walk-thru, story-themed maze. Also, lace up some skates and take to the ice before stopping by to say hi to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tell ‘em Local Profile sent ya!

When: November 18 through December 23, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: 10455 County Road 133, Celina

Warm up with some of Mrs. Claus’ hot chocolate next to a s’mores pit. Kids can also have the chance to ride the reindeer express and the carousel of lights. New this year is Cathy’s critters, where kids and adults can spend some time with furry friends and give the animals lots of love.

