A global provider of wireless solutions will soon bring 247 new jobs and the possibility of generating approximately $1.48 million in capital investment to Frisco.

“Expanding our presence in Texas is a strategic move for Boingo,” said Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley in a press release.

Boingo Wireless is a leading connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks. The company provides fast, secure, 5G-enabled wireless solutions to airports, healthcare facilities, sports and entertainment arenas, military bases and government offices across Texas and around the world.

“We already have long-established partners and employees in the state and opening a new office in Frisco supports our company’s vision and our ability to attract and retain top talent. It will allow us to connect deeply with regional key customers, engage with their communities and understand their unique needs,” Finely continued.

On Dec. 19, the company announced it will be establishing a new regional office that will become its corporate headquarters at The Star in Frisco.

Governor Greg Abbott explained in a press release that Texas is a premier location for corporate relocation.

“Boingo’s new office location in Frisco will bring more good-paying jobs and brighter opportunities for hardworking Texans in our state’s growing tech industry. I look forward to an ongoing partnership with the company as they prepare to relocate the company’s headquarters to North Texas,” Abbott said.

The company currently has 30 active employees in Texas. According to Abbott, the expansion will create 247 new jobs. And, the 15,000-square-feet facility is expected to generate approximately $1.48 million in capital investment.

The company will be actively recruiting individuals with network, cloud, edge computing, IoT, data analytics, business development and account management experience. Abbott also noted that the state has also extended a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $517,400 to Boingo.

Boingo has also been selected to design, build and manage a neutral host cellular DAS network for Omni PGA Frisco Resort that is set to open in the spring.

The company has established regional hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.