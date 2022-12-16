It’s that time of the year we invite guests and families to share the spirit of the holidays. If you hope to spend more quality time with others instead of in the kitchen, DFW is the place for you.

97 West Kitchen & Bar

200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164 | hoteldrover.com

The Hotel Drover restaurant will serve a four-course dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The menu will feature the choice of appetizer, soup or salad, main course and dessert. Items like chicken fried Texas oysters, caramelized onion cream soup, venison Wellington and wood-grilled filet mignon with buttered lobster tail are also available. Dinner is $99 and will run 4-9 p.m. Brunch will also be served on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Photo: al biernat’s | facebook

Al Biernat’s

5251 Spring Valley Road | albiernats.com

A Christmas Eve lunch and dinner will be served this year, featuring steaks, seafood, sides and desserts. Reservations are limited, so call 972-239-3400. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

215 E Dallas Rd, Grapevine, TX 76051| www.bacchustx.com

Found inside Hotel Vin, the restaurant will serve Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner with a five-course menu, featuring pumpkin bisque, charcuterie, salad, rib roast and chocolate mousse layered with raspberry ganache. Dinner is $90 per person and will be served from 5 – 9 p.m.

Blue Goose Cantina

4121 Barton Creek, Highland Village, TX 75077 | bluegoosecantina.com

The famous Box O Tamales will be offered with pork, chicken, jalapeño and cheese options. For $30, the box comes with three sauces: salsa verde, chili con carne and queso. Place orders online before the holidays.

Photo: city hall bistro | adolphus hotel

City Hall Bistro

1321 Commerce St., Dallas | adolphus.com

Even in a hotel the holidays can feel special. Adolphus Hotel is offering a special Christmas Day menu with roasted fall squash and kale salad, honey-baked ham, cornbread dressing, candied yams, pumpkin pie and Texas praline crunch brownie for $70 per person.

Dive Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St., Dallas | divecoastal.com

Holiday specials such as mini latkes, bruschetta ciabatta crostinis, charcuterie, herb-roasted chicken, seared beef tenderloin, sweet potatoes, holiday salad and Key lime pie will be available for dine-in and to-go. But make sure to order ahead if you are hoping to snag some goodness to take home.

Photo: dolce riviera | facebook

Dolce Riviera

2950 N Harwood St #115, Dallas, TX 75201 | Dolceriviera.com

The Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes will be offered this year to celebrate the holidays. This special edition menu will be priced at $85 with an additional wine pairing for $40 and be available from Dec. 19 to Dec. 24.

Elm & Good

2551 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226 | elmandgood.com

Breakfast and brunch will be ready for the holidays with menu items like duck tamales, eggs benedict, housemade pasta, and bloody marys. But the festivities don’t stop there, live music accompanies brunch at 11 a.m.​​

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

4300 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001 | fogodechao.com

A wide selection of prime cuts of meat will be offered as usual with the fresh market table featuring salads, soup, cheeses and other hors d’oeuvres. Other menu items include pan-seared salmon and cauliflower steak.

Photo: magnolias sous le pont | facebook

Magnolias Sous Le Pont

2727 N. Harwood St., Dallas | magnoliasdallas.com

The best way to start a cold winter day is a hot drink, and this Dallas-based coffee shop will be open on Christmas morning with holiday beverages including Mexican hot chocolate and a sugar cookie latte.

Mercat Bistro

2501 N Harwood St Suite 225, Dallas, TX 75201 | mercatbistro.com

Spice up the holidays with a special menu at Mercat, featuring items like roasted quail, lobster frittata and roasted chestnut soup. The holiday menu will be offered as brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dazzling holiday lights decorate the exterior, so try to get a window seat while they are available.

PINSTACK

2750 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Irving, TX 75063 | pinstackbowl.com

Looking for dinner and entertainment for the whole family? Pinstack offers activities such as bowling and laser tag with an on-site restaurant that serves up a variety of American dishes and yummy drinks.

Photo: ruth’s chris steak house

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

17840 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287| ruthschris.com

The steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will serve menu classics and a three-course prix-fixe meal. To-go options will also be available. The holiday feast ($195, serves four) with roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream, choice of salad, garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach and personal cheesecakes. Holiday sides to-go are also available from 4 to 6 p.m. through Dec. 23. The restaurant will require 48-hour notice before pickup or reservations.

Sfereco

941 Preston Road, Plano | sfereco.com

If you want to spend the holidays in the comfort of your own home take-and-bake meals will be offered, featuring a herb-crusted prime rib dinner for $375, a hickory-smoked ham dinner for $165 and a seafood tower for $225. Order by Dec. 20.

Spiral Diner

608 E Hickory St #100, Denton, TX 76205 | spiraldiner.com

Everyone should have the chance to eat like royalty, and this plant-based diner is offering a takeout menu with a vegan roast, cornbread stuffing, mac and “cheese,” broccoli and rice casserole and of course, pie. Make sure your order is in by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 24.

Photo: urban seafood co. | facebook

Urban Seafood Co.

1104 14th St., Plano | Urbanseafoodcompany.com

A Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration will be offered on Christmas Eve. The menu will feature a Maine lobster and crab salad, corn chowder with smoked trout, squid ink potato gnocchi with seared scallops and wood-grilled sea bass.

Yardbird Table & Bar

2121 N Pearl St 170, Dallas, TX 75201 | runchickenrun.com

Yardbird is offering up a specialty Christmas menu, featuring baked oysters, seared jumbo scallops with chive truffle butter, herb-crusted prime rib and cinnamon roll bread pudding. But the regular menu will also be available throughout the holidays. Reservations are recommended.

Photo: villa azur | facebook

Villa Azur

2440 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219 | villaazurdallas.com

This French-Mediterianian restaurant is offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals featuring lobster cobb salad, shrimp deviled eggs, pancakes and popover benedict. The regular menu will also be available.