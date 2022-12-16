Walmart customers in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson, can now receive their grocery delivery by drone.

According to Culture Map, this marks the start of Walmart’s partnership with DroneUp, with plans to expand their drone delivery offerings to 4 million additional households across six states. By the end of the year, Walmart plans to expand these deliveries across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide.

Walmart VP Vik Gopalakrishnan said they’re proud of this futuristic new option. “Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that’s frankly really cool.”

There are no order minimums and the delivery fee is $3.99. Customers can use the promo code FreeDeliveryTX for zero delivery fees on their first order.

Shoppers within a mile of a participating store can place orders through droneupdelivery.com between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and receive products up to 10 pounds, and even including fragile items like eggs, in as little as 30 minutes.

DroneUp certified pilots will deliver orders to the frontyard, backyard or driveway and deliveries use a cable that gently lowers the package into the customer’s desired location.

Customers can check if drone delivery is available to their homes by visiting www.droneupdelivery.com.

Drone delivery is now offered at these stores: