As its football team enters a new, tougher conference, the University of North Texas (UNT) is welcoming a new head coach.

According to Football Scoop, Eric Morris, 37, will be the new head coach of the UNT football team. Jared Mosley, UNT’s vice president and director of athletics, officially welcomed Morris to the new role on Dec. 13.

“We are truly excited to welcome coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas,” Mosley said. “From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference.”

A former wide receiver at Texas Tech, this past season Morris was the offensive coordinator at Washington State.

“Among a deep and talented pool of candidates Eric distinguished himself with his great energy and strong track record as a championship head coach and a proven developer of talent. As a Texas native, he has deep relationships across the state, and he understands the importance of connecting with campus and the local community,” Mosley continued.

A native of Shallowater, Morris spent four seasons as the head coach at Incarnate Word. As well as spending four years coaching at his alma mater.

“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and president Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in the American. As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program.”

The Mean Green will present a number of challenges for the coach, including stepping into a new conference. Next season will be UNT’s first in the American Athletic Conference. The team has never brought home a C-USA title, which is sure to be on Morris’s radar.

For more information, click here.