Wherever you are in Collin County, TX – Plano, Frisco, McKinney, or beyond! – we know just the spots to shop that are right around the corner.
Happy shopping!
Shop Local in Plano
Frontgate
7700 Windrose Ave. g190, Plano
Know someone with an eye for design? Grab a little something from the furniture decor gem of Legacy West, Frontgate. The brand’s flagship store is decked out in goodies and decor of all festive manner, and for those who need a little extra style help, free design service appointments are available in-store with a dedicated team of design experts that will do the work for you.
The Feathered Nest
1018 E 15th St, Plano
Voted Best Gift Shop of Plano two years in a row, this charming boutique carries whimsical and wrought home decor perfect for any home. The Feathered Nest is the perfect spot that provides authentic heirlooms for every home.
Wooden Spoon – Scandinavian Food and Gifts
1617 K. Avenue, Plano
Down the road from Downtown Plano, Wooden Spoon features European imports such as cookies, cheeses, candy, and housewares. Walk around the two story house and peruse Viking helmets, Swedish love knots, Danish candle holders, Norwegian chocolates, and much, much more.
Read Between the Lines
7500 Windrose Avenue, Suite B160, Plano
Need stationery, gift wrap, or hand poured candles? Stop by Read Between the Lines at Legacy West. They have the perfect seasonal, birthday, and special event cards, plus the staff are extremely helpful and friendly.
Lylas’ Clothing and More
1024 E. 15th St. in Plano
Named after grandmothers Lydia and Laura, Lyla’s Clothing & More is the perfect stop for girly gifts! Tumblers, jewelry, cards, bathroom accessories, clever home decor, and the latest fashion for ladies. They even have two lines of interior paint in the most gorgeous and trending colors! Stop into their Downtown Plano storefront, or shop on their website!
Neighborhood Goods
7300 Windrose Ave. Suite a130, Plano
In the Legacy West shopping district, you’ll find a new concept department store. With three locations in New York City, Austin, and Dallas, Neighborhood Goods’ mission is to bring a new kind of big store experience to shoppers. Several vendors without brick-and-mortar stores rent sections of the store to sell their wares, which include high quality clothing, books, home decor, skincare, health food, and housewares. They even offer a gift wrapping service! Neighborhood Goods also feature a small eatery inside, called Prim and Proper, that offers coffee, cocktails, and food.
Bricks and Minifigs
7224 Independence Pkwy, Suite 332, Plano
LEGOs are the quintessential creative gifts for all ages. Whether you’re adding to a collector’s hoard, gifting to a Star Wars fan, or feeding a Frozen obsession, Bricks and Minifigs has your buildable plastic brick gifting needs covered. Grab a set to put together, or build yourself as a LEGO Minifigure!
Paper Source
1900 Preston Road, Suite #211, Plano
You won’t find a larger selection of craft paper, journals, wedding invitations, gift wrap, wax and seals, and personalized paper goods than at Paper Source. Started in 1983 in Chicago, Paper Source’s mission is to provide handcrafted and sustainable paper goods and gifts though their brick-and-mortar stores and extensive website.
Madness Games & Comics
3000 Custer Road – Suite 310 – Plano, TX 75075
Have someone in your life obsessed with tabletop role play, board games, or just someone who’s really into movies and books? Madness is the place to grab board games, collectibles, dice, cards, and a large selection of posters, trade paperbacks, Funko Pop! characters, and superhero figurines. Madness offers new and vintage wares for all ages.
Need Dungeons & Dragons character sheets? Check. Need Magic The Gathering cards? Yep. Need some superhero Funko Pop! figurines to spruce up your collection? That’s here too.
They’re offering a buy 2, get 1 free deal right now so visit the store in person or online!
Sweet Home Bath and Body
1610 J Avenue, Plano
Have a loved one in need of pampering? Sweet Home Bath and Body has enough handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, coconut wax candles, beeswax lip balm, scrubs, and salts to fill several stockings! They also offer soap, candle, and bath bomb making classes for parties and private events.
Shop Local in McKinney
Habitat Plants + Coffee
214 N Kentucky Street, Suite A, McKinney
Everyone has at least one green-thumbed and plant obsessed person in their life, so Habitat Plants is a gift list necessity. This shop boasts more than just a large selection of home plants: they also carry plant accessories, watering cans, propagation stations, pots, macrame hangers, gift cards, coasters, and t-shirts.
While you’re there, order their seasonal latte (hot or iced, it’s delicious either way) and grab a bag of Landline espresso beans from their featured roaster, Viewfinder Coffee. Karina (the owner) and her staff are highly knowledgeable about plants and will be more than happy to send you home with a new leafy friend! This fresh new spot is one of the best shops in McKinney.
Fair and Square Imports
219 E Louisiana Street, McKinney
Fair and Square features fair trade and ethically handmade products from over forty countries. Their mission is to break cycles of poverty for vulnerable families and to empower people from many walks of life.
Fair and Square offers goods from farmers, artisans, non-profits, and co-ops, including home decor, jewelry, coffee, ornaments, apparel, and toys. Pet an alpaca figurine from Peru made of real wool; smell loose leaf tea from Ethiopia; or listen to a wooden wind chime from Indonesia. This is the perfect place to find a unique gift!
White Rock Soap Gallery
214 N Kentucky Street, Suite B, McKinney
One of four locations in Dallas Fort-Worth, the McKinney location of White Rock Soap Gallery offers a large selection of handcrafted candles, body care, and bath products. WRSG not only carries their own local brand, but features over thirty Texas small businesses, including Eight Soap Co., Susan’s Soap & More, Sasha’s, Whipped Up Wonderful, and many more. This is one of the best shops in McKinney for self care and spa needs!
Their best selling products are their salve, lip balms, vegan soaps, and soy candles. They also offer a $15 box that you can fill with lip balm, bath salts, votive candles, and one of their bestselling vegan soaps! Just walking by their open door is a delight to the nose, as they always have one of their candles wafting down Kentucky Street. Stop by, and don’t hesitate to ask for recommendations from the employees, as they all use many of the products.
Red Zeppelin Records
206 E Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX
Have a music lover in your life? Red Zeppelin carries vinyl, CDs, and cassettes, as well as patches, hats, magnets, and other branded merch. They sell used and new vinyl in rock, pop, soundtrack, punk, R&B, country, hip-hop, and a selection of local artists. Don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations from whoever is manning the counter; and after you’re done, run around the counter to visit their sister shop, the Groovy Coop!
The Groovy Coop
109 S Tennessee St, McKinney
There’s no better spot for the retro soul in your life than the Groovy Coop! Vintage clothes and home goods, nostalgic knicknacks, wacky witchy-themed trinkets, and local products abound in this tie-dye dream of a shop. You’ll find something for almost anyone in this blend of old, new and beyond.
Mom and Popcorn
215 E Louisiana Street, McKinney
Those with a sweet tooth would be remiss to not stop into Mom and Popcorn, a locally owned sweet shop boasting over fifty varieties of the popped treat and dozens of different candies, fudge, and old fashioned drinks. This favorite is one of the best shops in McKinney to stop inside and linger for a while. Buy candy by the bag, and order their specialty popcorn for your loved ones this year!
Ettienne Market
115 W Louisiana Street, McKinney
One of the best shops in McKinney if it’s aesthetically pleasing home goods you’re after! Started by Coryanne Etienne in 2015, Etienne Market offers a selection of kitchen wares, spices, cocktail mixers, and women’s clothes. Coryanne is a nationally recognized food and living expert passionate about sustainable and conscious shopping, which is reflected in her store’s products.
Spice and Tea Merchants
110 S Tennessee Street, McKinney
The largest selection of handcrafted teas and spices can be found at Spice and Tea Merchants McKinney. Taste sugared honey, smell loose leaf tea, and sample a premium selection of cooking oils. This shop is one of the best shops in McKinney for cooks just starting out, or to give a seasoned cook some fresh inspiration.
Adding to the aromatic roster of smell-goods and taste-goods, Spice and Tea Merchants of McKinney has added savory pecans and pecan-flavored coffee to the pool of gift ideas.
Personalized Touch
351 B Louisiana Street, McKinney
Tumblers, t-shirts, mugs, name tags, signs, cards… these are only a few things that the team at Personalized Touch can make. Using sublimation, embroidery, and vinyl printing, Personalized Touch can spruce up hundreds of items with names, businesses, logos, or any message you want! Order by messaging them on Facebook, shopping their Etsy page, or going in their Louisiana Street storefront for a consultation.
Shop Local in Frisco
Flea Style
6765 Winning Dr Ste 830, Frisco
Founded in 2009 by former lifestyle editor Brittany Cobb, Flea Style offers a premium selection of goods provided by more than 80 vendors. Their vintage, handmade, and unique wares have been featured on several publications such as D Magazine, the Dallas Morning News, WFAA, and NBC, as well as appearances with Vogue and CW. If you spend $25, they’ll wrap your gift for free!
Flea Style also features an eatery called Heirloom Haul with a menu inspired by the antique flea market tea rooms Cobb visited as a child. You can reserve the space for your next birthday, brunch, or any kind of party you can dream of!
Frisco Mercantile
8980 Preston Rd, Frisco
Host to over 250 vendors, Frisco Mercantile is a must stop for gift shopping. Here, you can find a menagerie of items from clothing to kitchen wares to soaps to vinyl. With a flea or farmers market feel, this place will surely be a shopping list favorite!
Tumbleweed TexStyles
7511 Main St., Suite A120, Frisco
Ever walk by someone wearing a blue shirt with the shape of Texas filled out with city names on it? Or maybe a yellow one with “Texas Chica” in the Topo Chico font? If you’re a native Texan, you would probably recognize several designs from the extremely popular Tumbleweed TexStyles brand. Started by two teachers in Frisco, what began as a small passion project has turned into collaborations with nationally known brands such as Whataburger and Dr. Pepper and a Downtown Frisco brick-and-mortar store.
Paper Affair
6959 Lebanon Rd Space 116, Frisco
Need custom vinyl or embroidery work done? Paper Affair has you covered. Their most popular items are their personalized wooden cutting boards and glassware. Customize your board with family names, sweet kitchen-y phrases, and even pick out the size, finish, and optional handle options for these beautiful boards! You can find their Frisco location in the Shops of Starwood.
Cute Crush
9292 Warren Pkwy, Suite 220, Frisco
Is there a person on your list obsessed with Korean and Japanese culture, goods, and arts? Cute Crush has imported goods, stationery, plush, and accessories. They even have Pokémon collectors cards and officially licensed k-pop merchandise! Check out their lineup today.
Heart’s Desire
4760 Preston Rd Ste 200, Frisco
With over 4,000 products and nearly 100 vendors, Hearts Desire has tons of options for your gifting needs this year. Their most popular products are their dishes, platters, silverware, and other kitchen and dining essentials. For over twenty-five years, Hearts Desire has been serving their customers and their community. (They also offer complimentary gift wrap!)
Frisco Craft Studio
15222 King Rd #702, Frisco
Need a personalized gift for that special someone? Frisco Craft Studio can help! They use vinyl, sublimation, and laser printing to make quality products such as stickers, shirts, tier trays, and much more. Gift a housewarming Zip Code ornament or snag an initialized baking pan! Swing by their store on King Road.
Summer Moon Coffee
6943 Main St, Frisco
If you’re walking in the Rail District of Frisco, chances are you’ve peered into the window of a very popular coffee shop: Summer Moon Coffee. Lucky for northern DFW citizens, this beloved Austin establishment has three locations, and one of them is in downtown Frisco.
While you’re waiting for your wood-fired coffee concoction, peruse their selection of t-shirts, candles, hats, stickers, mugs, glasses, and other merch that your coffee obsessed friends would love.
They also carry bags of their very popular roast, as well as bottles of Moon Milk, their secret recipe ingredient they use to make their drinks.
Blue Door Boutique
4000 Legacy Drive, Frisco
This little boutique has a little bit of everything if it’s clothing you’re looking for. Whatever the style it is you’re shopping for (or trying to figure out!) the ladies at the Blue Door Boutique are ready to help and offer their insight.
Other Spots to Shop Local in Collin County
Odin Leather Goods + Provisions
5768 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony
While traipsing around Grandscape in the Colony, you’ll notice a leather goods shop. Step into Odin Leather Goods + Provisions and smell the handcrafted, specially made wallets, bags, belts, luggage tags, key chains, and much more. Besides their handmade goods, they also curate a selection of American wares such as cocktail mixers, men’s body care, shave soaps, and perfumes.
The Frocksy
510 Main St, Garland
The Frocksy is one of the quirkiest, cutest, most delightful vintage shops you’ll find in North Texas! And it’s not “scrounge in your grandmother’s attic for musty stuff you’d never dream of wearing” vintage. This is the good stuff. Owned and operated by Trayc Claybrook, Frocksy specializes in stylish, artfully curated vintage dresses, separates, hats, and jewelry. So much jewelry! This is the perfect spot to grab a little stylish something for the old soul in your life.
Hollywood Feed
1350 N. Preston Rd., Suite 50, Prosper
Can’t forget the furry family members! Head to Hollywood Feed for squeaky toys, cat toys, rope toys, bully sticks, premium dog and cat food, collars, bandannas, and more! This is the one place you’ll ever need to spoil your dog, cat, or human friend who loves their animals.
Sarah Hornstein contributed to this guide.