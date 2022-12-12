Tired of all the cooking and cleanup for the holidays? Don’t worry, Plano has a wide variety of restaurants open for dine-in and pick-up on Christmas day. Make sure to get reservations now before the tables are full.

Bread Winners Cafe

4021 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093 | breadwinnerscafe.com

A family-style dinner is offered for $25 a person and will come with sliced oven-roasted turkey or sliced cider-glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, leek mashed potatoes, sage turkey gravy, cranberry orange sauce and rolls. Orders must be placed before noon on December 22 for pickup on December 24.

Central Market

320 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075 | centralmarket.com/holiday

Don’t want to eat out, but don’t want to cook? Central Market has a variety of dishes ready for pick-up through the holidays. Braised mushroom short ribs, whipped sweet potatoes and pumpkin cream cheese pie are just a few items available.

Photo: del frisco’s | facebook

Del Frisco’s Eagle Steakhouse

5905 Legacy Dr Suite A120, Plano, TX 75024 | delfriscoseagle-steakhouse.com

This steakhouse will have a special holiday entree to celebrate Christmas Day. For $87 guests can enjoy a 20 oz. prime rib with horseradish cream, red wine au jus and Château mashed potatoes. The restaurant’s regular menu will also be available.

Deli-News

17062 Preston Rd #100, Dallas, TX 75248-1226 | http://delinewsdallas.com/

This giant menu is full of authentic Russian-Jewish favorites like latkes, kugels and motza ball soup. Guests can also order hybrid items such as challah-bread french toast to start the day off sweet.

Photo: from my point of view | Shutterstock

Eatzi’s

5967 West Parker Road, Plano, TX 75093 | eatzis.com

Eatzi’s will offer Christmas and Hanukkah menus this year. The Christmas meal is set to include orange items such as bourbon vanilla glazed ham, lobster mac and cheese, butter-whipped potatoes and pecan pie. The Hanukkah options are matzo ball soup, potato latkes and braided challah. Hanukkah items are available in the market beginning December 17 and Christmas items are available starting December 18. All orders must be placed by December 23.

Photo: ebb & flow | facebook

Ebb & Flow

7300 Lone Star Drive C125, Plano, TX 75024 | ebbandflowtx.com

Ebb & Flow will be offering their mix of signature cocktails, appetizers and plates on Christmas Day. After a long day of opening gifts, who wouldn’t love to wind down with a seasoned old-fashioned or a clarified negroni?

Photo: mignon

Mignon

4005 Preston Road Suite 518 Plano, TX 75093 | mignonplano.com

The restaurant will host a special three-course Christmas Day menu for $89.95 per person. Lobster bisque soup, Chilean sea bass and white chocolate Grand Marnier bread pudding are just a few items on the menu.