The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023.

Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.

The four-story building will feature a multitude of classrooms that can hold between 20 to 160 students at a time.

In addition, the new 100,000-square-foot building will also offer numerous study spaces, along with 69 huddle rooms that will enable small-to-medium sized groups to collaborate together.

Other prominent features of Frisco Landing include a library, a tutoring center, a cafe and a total of 840 parking spaces to sufficiently accommodate any students or staff that commute to campus.

Amidst the growing influx of large tech companies that have moved to the Frisco area, the university says that the campus aims to provide degrees that are relevant to the industries in the area, exemplified in the programs offered.

Frisco university offers many undergraduate programs including project design and analysis, sports entertainment and management, logistics and supply chain management, consumer experience management, marketing and more. Many of these programs allow students to find jobs quickly after getting their degree.

But students’ education doesn’t have to stop there. The university also has numerous graduate programs for students looking to advance their career development before leaving school. The graduate programs offered at UNT at Frisco are advanced data analytics, business analytics, information science and more.

Construction on the permanent building began back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and UNT at Frisco was exclusively renting its spaces up until this point. Currently, 2,500 students are slated to attend the Frisco university in the upcoming Spring 2023 semester.