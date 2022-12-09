Collin County has an arsenal of spectacular shows every holiday season and this year is no exception. Take a look at all the incredible performances near you and gift yourself beautiful and heartwarming experiences.

Stay tuned for updates and new additions.

Photo: cirque du soleil | facebook

Nov 25 – Dec 11 | Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie

Cirque du Soleil will perform its Christmas show for the first time in the DFW area this year. Don’t miss this magical interpretation of the classic Christmas tale full of thrilling performances by aerialists, dancers and skaters combining acrobatics, athleticism, artistry and visual wonders.

Nov 25 – 27 | Eisemann Center, Richardson

Freshly arrived from New York, ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle will perform this amazing play choreographed by the legendary George Balanchine. Perfected over the past 33 years the show has been running, this year’s presentation will feature local theater professional Gregory Arp guest starring as Herr Drosselmeyer.

Photo: texas mosaix | facebook

Dec 2 | Mckinney Performing Arts Center

For its 6th annual presentation, this exciting event features great professional musical talent from the North Texas Area. Wide variety of styles including jazz, rock, country, Christian, and classic Christmas tunes. Included in this year’s concert are selections from artists such as Tran-Siberian Orchestra, Pentatonix, and The Eagles, to George Straight, BB King, Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Whitney Houston, and others.

Dec 3 | Meadowmere Park, Grapevine

Grab your lawn chairs and warmest blankets and take your family to a night-time picnic or check the food trucks and bars. Whatever you do, forget about cooking dinner so you can focus on this spectacular outdoor production at Meadowmere Park. Before you go, stop by the nutcracker Boutique for extra gifts.

Photo: first umc richardson | facebook

Dec 3 | Eisemann Center, Richardson

The Richardson Symphony Orchestra and the UMC Richardson Chancer Choir will be performing live for one night in December to welcome the season with timeless carols and melodies that will warm your heart with images of sugar, plums, reindeer and snowmen.

Dec 9 | Christ United Methodist Church, Plano

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Plano Civic Chorus brings its annual holiday extravaganza featuring a family-friendly repertoire and newly commissioned work by composer-in-residence Debra Scroggins. The chorus will be joined by the Collin County Children’s Chorus as well as a visitor from the North Pole.

Photo: roman samborskyi | shutterstock

Dec 9 through 18 | Genesis Children’s Theatre, Plano

Buddy’s not quite like the other elves in Santa’s workshop. His enormous size and lack of toy-making skills make him wonder if he even is an elf. With Santa’s encouragement, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to look for his real family, spreading Christmas joy along the way.

Dec 10 | St. Mark Catholic School, Plano

The Note-ably North Texas women’s barbershop singers will join forces with the Plano Clarinet Choir to celebrate the season through song. Each group will bring a cheerful repertoire to share with audiences before the raffle begins. Choose your themed basket and cast your ticket.

Photo: Sergei Bachlakov | Shutterstock

Dec 10 | Watters Creek, Allen

Calling all tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, or baritone horn players of all ages, the Allen Philharmonic welcomes you to join them for a Merry TubaChristmas free concert presented in conjunction with the Harvey Phillips Foundation.

Dec 10 | Legacy Hall, Plano

If you ever wanted to attend an MTV Unplugged session, here’s the second-best thing. Sing-along to your favorite rock tunes from Queen, Muse, Pink Floyd, The Killers, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and more.

Photo: chantal de bruijne | shutterstock

Dec 10 | McKinney Repertory Theatre

The annual one-hour performance of “A Christmas Carol” story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Dr. Andrew Harris is back! Each season more people are discovering this timeless story, in a way that only MRT can tell, with families coming back every year to make it a part of their holiday season tradition. The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the true meaning and spirit of Christmas by ghosts who show him his own past and present. He is also shown what the future holds for him if he doesn’t change his ways.

Dec 11 | St. Adrew Methodist Church, Plano

Start your Sunday with a nice dose of Christmas spirit with all your favorite carols complete with choirs, a full orchestra and sing-alongs. Take a photo with Santa and his reindeer in his sleigh before the show starts.

Dec 14 – 17 | Eisemann Center, Richardson

Follow The Chronicles of Narnia author’s journey from atheism to Christianity and the new meaning he found in Christmas since then. Let’s enter C. S. Lewis’ home as he hosts a Christmas Eve party for his American friends in England. we follow the cheerful group as they enjoy an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections with an array of emotions ranging from curiosity, laughter, nostalgia and even some tears. The play will explore one memory in particular: an encounter between Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkien, who installs in him a passion for Christmas.

Photo: stockphotovideo | shutterstock

Dec 15 | First United Methodist Church, Richardson

The Richardson Community Chorale will celebrate its 5th annual Christmas event with a family-friendly free holiday-themed concert featuring long-time favorites along with four new Christmas pieces premiering at the event.

Dec 15 | Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen

Celebrate Christmas with the most holiday music genre: Doo-wop. Enjoy a concert by the legendary sound’s most beloved creators featuring holiday classics as well as all the hits that made them famous.

Photo: prestonwood baptist church | facebook

Dec 2 to 11| Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano

A visually stunning annual event, The Gift of Christmas includes amazing special effects, nearly 1,000 cast members, a choir, a live orchestra, flying angels and more! This incredible performance gives the traditional nativity tale a new and spectacular spin.

Dec 23 | Courtyard Theater, Plano

Max, a young bird, and his family embark on their annual journey south for the winter when a gust of wind separates Max who ends up in an incredible wonderland hidden at the North Pole. There he will meet dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias.