Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her three children attend George J. Anderson Elementary, which will close at the end of the school year.

Currently, the page has raised over $3,000, but the end goal is $5,000. The funds will be distributed directly to teachers and staff working at Anderson and Rountree Elementary Schools. Pre-K teachers and staff at Rountree, Learn N’ Play teachers and staff at Anderson and Kids Club staff at both locations are also included.

“Our Anderson and Rountree teachers and staff have been exemplary role models during the struggle over Allen ISD’s Boundary Adjustment Proposal,” the page reads. “They have continued to love, support and educate our kids with a kind word and a smile as their positions have been threatened, and they have been unable to fully express their feelings for fear of retaliation from the district.”

Local Profile previously reported on November 28, the Allen ISD held a board meeting to vote for the approval of the controversial redistricting plan. Overcrowding at some elementary schools on the west side of Expressway 75 would be repurposed to the less attended campuses on the east side. But many parents were upset by this decision.

In the new plan, Anderson Elementary will have 406 students move to Olson Elementary, two miles away. In addition to overcrowding, a newly adopted state requirement mandates that the district provide full-day pre-kindergarten. The district is looking to turn Anderson into an early childhood campus.

Rountree Elementary will see similar changes with 350 students moving to Story Elementary, while Rountree will be repurposed for non-instructional programming needs.