After two years of planning, McKinney City Council approved the city’s Wayfinding Master Plan. Construction is expected to begin next year.

The McKinney City Council approved the master plan for citywide wayfinding signs at the December 6 work session meeting. According to the City of McKinney’s website, development is set to begin for the Wayfinding Master Plan.

The wayfinding will guide tourists and residents by providing information when entering city limits. Directional arrows will point to significant city destinations and show pedestrian walking routes from parking garages, event centers and the downtown square.

“The goal is to develop a wayfinding signage system that makes it easier for residents and visitors to navigate and explore McKinney,” the site says.

The city hopes the project will not only create a good visual impression but also encourage additional exploration around the city.

Planning for the wayfinding project has been ongoing since December 2020, when the project was first brought to the city council. Construction costs, building materials and mapping were in the works for those two years, but on June 21, 2022, a full presentation was given to the council.

The price tag for the project is just over $2.6 million, but the 149 signs will be spread across the city. Fifteen design types will offer a unique look for the signs, including welcome signs, vehicular guide signs, municipal building identification signs and pedestrian kiosks.

The plan also includes large gateway monument signs at US 75 and Telephone Road, SH 121 and US 75 and SH 121 and Custer Road.

The project will be split into two phases, but the first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2023. To view the full plans for the Wayfinding Master Plan visit mckinneytexas.org.

The city has not finalized a completion date for the project.