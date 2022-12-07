Enjoy a weekend full of concerts, art exhibits and sports in Collin County. There’s really nothing better to disconnect from all the holiday fuss, at least for a couple of days.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: rundallas | website

When: December 9 to 11, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Dallas City Hall | Marilla Street, Dallas

Tickets

Dallas’s largest (and Texas’s longest-running) marathon will begin this Friday and its route will highlight the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods and iconic landmarks. You’ll be able to choose from several running events happening the whole weekend, from half marathon, 50K ultra marathon, kids races, a 5K team challenge and the Friday night lights mile in the opening evening on December 9.

When: December 10, 2022 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Pipe & Palette at The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd., Suite C118, Plano

Tickets

If there’s ever a time for taking a hand lettering workshop, we can agree the holiday season is that time. This workshop is meant for beginners to learn the basics and everything they need to know to create their own handwritten holiday cards. You’ll go over hand letter techniques, terms and easy-to-pick-up skills with group demonstrations, one-on-one instruction and time for individual practice.

Photo: vgstockstudio | shutterstock

When: December 10, 2022 | 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Filtered | 218 E Louisiana St., Ste 400, McKinney

More Info

This will be December’s second Saturday, and you know what that means: Karaoke night at Filtered! Singers and musicians of all ages are welcome to take the stage for a pre-dinner serenade. Sing along to your favorite tunes or show off your ugly holiday sweater and earn a chance to receive a freebie or discount from Filtered’s “good tunes grab bag.”

When: December 9 through 18, 2022| See the full schedule

Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N 5th St, Garland

Tickets

Join Anelle Dupuy, a beauty school graduate as she enters Truvy Jones’ salon and meets all the regulars: Clairee Belcher, the former mayor’s cheerful widow, Shelby and her mother M’Lynn Eatenton. Together, they prepare Shelby’s wedding.

Photo: Amorn Suriyan | Shutterstock

Witty Kids Discovery Walks

When: December 10, 2022 | 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info

Witty Kids author Rebecca Clark will share the world of imagination and creativity she’s created in her books by taking the lead in the activities in this creativity-centered event. Children are welcome to join her for a morning of exploring the outdoors and STEM activities aimed at encouraging curiosity.

Intrinsic’s 7-Year Anniversary When: December 10, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Intrinsic Brewing | 509 W State Street, Garland

More Info Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery’s anniversary is approaching, and they are preparing a party complete with an outdoor bar, live music and food specials. You’ll be able to choose from morning and afternoon events. Reserving for any of them will get you a party glass, seven 5oz drink tickets and a raffle ticket for beer for a year. You might want to reserve the morning events for an extra chance in the raffle. World Cup Watch Party: Argentina vs. Netherlands When: December 9, 2022 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info Gather your soccer fan friends and head to the HUB to catch soccer legend Lio Messi kicking the ball against the Netherlands in the World Cup. Find a good spot to get drinks and food from the eateries at the HUB and get ready for a thrilling game.

Photo: ken durden | shutterstock

When: December 11, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Not a big soccer fan? No problem, there are enough sports events in North Texas for everyone. This Sunday, follow the cheering sounds and join football fans and catch the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Houston Texans on Legacy Hall’s 24ft LED screen.

When: December 10, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Naf Naf Grill | 1801 Hardin Blvd, Suite 200, McKinney

More Info

Naf Naf Grill is celebrating the opening of its second Texas location in McKinney by inviting everyone to a delicious party. Get there early! The first 50 guests to get in line will dine for free. But if you can’t make it, stay around and spin for prizes throughout the day and to enjoy the McKinney North High School drum line perform live.

When: Starting December 4, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Lombardi Cucina Italiana | 6655 Winning Dr, Frisco

More Info

Starting this Sunday, Lombardi will offer an elevated brunch experience with half-priced bottles of rosé and Champagne. Enjoy delicious menu items with perfectly paired drinks and close the weekend the right way.

