With the influx of growth in North Texas, it is no surprise that the number of coffee-obsessed citizens grows also! Several Dallas shops are opening locations up in the north of the metroplex, and others are starting their own establishments.

We found the newest and hottest shops to put on your radar and have recommendations as to what to try off their menus. Here are some new coffee shops in our neck of Texas.

Photo courtesy of lemma coffee

1023 E 15th St, Plano

Many were wondering what would take the place of the beloved bistro XO in downtown Plano, and the answer is finally here: Lemma Coffee’s third location. The location is ideal for focus and not only do they carry a variety of espresso and cold brew drinks, they also have an extensive food menu featuring toasts, sandwiches and Starship bakery pastries. We recommend trying the charcoal citrus mocha paired with their hot turkey sandwich.

102 East Broadway, Prosper

Around Christmas, 1418 Coffee is opening a new location in downtown Prosper! That’s soon so stay on the lookout by following them on social media. In the meantime, check out their downtown Plano and Garland locations.

7th day coffee. Photo by sarah hornstein

743 Brick Row Ste 350, Richardson

Brothers-in-law Sam Oh and Blake Brister wanted to combine their passion for coffee and their desire to open a space where customers could socialize, study and rest. Rest was so important to the pair that they named the shop 7th Day after the biblical concept of taking it easy. Try their most popular drink, the brown-eyed girl latte, which is made with brown sugar and vanilla syrups. Their in-house-made syrups are organic and gluten-free, and they have a variety of locally-made pastries. Closed Sundays.

3935 S Lake Forest Dr, McKinney

Ever wanted an Italian Mediterranean fusion restaurant that has great coffee? Yaba Java Cafe has all three! Featuring a breakfast menu, lunch menu and espresso drinks, this place has a snack or drink for any time of day. We recommend trying their fig and feta pizza, broccoli and smoked gouda soup or their spinach and tomato frittata breakfast.

Photo: la la land kind cafe | facebook

242 W Campbell Rd, Richardson

You’ve seen them on social media and you’ve seen their bright yellow cups. La La Land Kind Cafe has finally come to Far North Dallas. Their brand new Campbell Road location features the company’s first-ever drive-thru. Taste one of their many matcha makings, like their butterfly matcha latte with butterfly pea flowers, or a classic espresso drink such as their french toast latte. Pair with overnight oats or their M.A.K.A toast with fruit, honey and almond butter.