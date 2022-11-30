Texas is BIG on celebrations. Holidays are no exception. It’s that time of the year, and things can feel overwhelming. What should you do? Where should you go? And where should you shop? Local Profile has a roadmap, so you don’t miss the best things to do this holiday season. It’s our gift to you.
Your Guide To Holiday Lights In Collin County
Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you.
Your Guide To Holiday Shows In Collin County
Collin County has an arsenal of spectacular shows every holiday season and this year is no exception. Take a look at all the incredible performances near you and gift yourself beautiful and heartwarming experiences.
Your Guide To Christmas Trees And Menorah Lighting Ceremonies in Collin County
Sure, North Texas is big in its holiday light shows and parks, but tree-lighting ceremonies deserve their own category. Take a look at all the tree-lighting ceremonies happening near you this holiday season.
Your Guide To Visiting Santa In Collin County
It’s that time of year when Santa leaves the North Pole to meet kids and find out their holiday wishes. Collin County is full of places Santa will visit and photo opportunities will be available for families around the county.
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
These are the best carriage rides North Texas is offering to make a new, extra-special Christmas memory with your loved ones.
Your Guide To Gift Shopping In Collin County
Let us help you with your holiday shopping list with our favorite local shops to get gifts for the whole family.
Collin County Hot Chocolate Guide
It’s that time of year when the air starts to get chilly, and we have to buddle up just to leave the house. But the best way to warm up is with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. From specialty sips to classic cocoa, Collin County has a wide variety of places to stop for…