Enjoy a weekend full of concerts, art exhibits and sports in Collin County. There’s really nothing better to disconnect from all the holiday fuss, at least for a couple of days.
Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!
Straight Tequila Night
When: December 3, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Tickets
It’s no secret that artists don’t always write their own songs. But this ’90s country music tribute band might be the biggest exception. From Alan Jackson to Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn to John Michael Montgomery, most of their biggest country radio hits were written by a group of young Texan musicians who years later teamed up as Straight Tequila Night. Now is your chance to listen to the artist behind all those songs you’ve been humming since the ’90s.
HUB First Fridays
When: December 2, 2022 | 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
The HUB’s Red Card
It’s the second first Friday at The HUB and they are preparing another live music event by North Texas artists. This weekend will feature an intimate solo performance by Dallas-based musician Corey Breedlove. This will be a HUB Red Card event, so if you haven’t created an account on HUB’s app, now is the time.
From Darkness to Light by The Allen Philharmonic
When: December 2, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist of Allen | 601 S. Greenville Ave., Allen
Tickets
This weekend the Allen Philharmonic will perform the first of three holiday programs, From Darkness to Light, a concert program design to take the audience from the quiet musical landscape of the beginning of December to the joy and cheer of the holiday season will be followed by Tuba Christmas on December 10 and Nutcracker on December 17 and 18.
Big Irish by Jay Hollingsworth
When: December 2 and 3, 2022| Multiple times
Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia #104, McKinney
More Info
Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Jay Hollingsworth will be performing at The Comedy Arena for two days, next to Kane Holloway and Miles Francis. Winner of the March Comedy Madness Competition and The Best of Boston, Hollingworth’scharmingly brutal style has been featured in All Def Digital, FOX, ABC and CBS.
Madonna Tribute: Primadonna
When: December 2, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Head to the Box Garden at Legacy Hall for a live performance that’ll take you all the way back to the ’80s with the biggest hits of the Queen of Pop. Grab a couple of friends and get there early to get craft cocktails from any of the five bars at the hall before the show begins.
Enhance
When: December 2 and 3, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney
More Info
Cindy Farrell’s exhibition at The Cove will feature a detour from her abstract work to bring a collection of enhanced fluid acrylic landscapes, epoxy resin art and jewelry designs.
World Cup Watch Party: USA vs. Netherlands
When: December 2, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
More Info
Gather your soccer fan friends and head to the HUB to cheer for America’s team playing against the Netherlands in the World Cup. Find a good spot to get drinks and food from the eateries at the HUB and get ready for a thrilling game.
Dallas Cowboys vs Colts Watch Party
When: December 4, 2022 | 7:20 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Not a big soccer fan? No problem, there are enough sports events in North Texas for everyone. This Sunday, follow the cheering sounds and join football fans and catch the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Indianapolis Colts on Legacy Hall’s 24ft LED screen.
The Spiritual Artist Workshop
When: December 4, 2022 | 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Dunn Brothers Coffee | 3725 Belt Line Road Addisons
Registration
The Dunn Brothers gallery will feature CJ Miller’s artwork until January 1, 2023 and to kick-off the exhibit, Miller will give a presentation of his book The Spiritual Artist providing insights and assisting attendees to remember their creative DNA.
Sunday Brunch At Lombardi Cucina Italiana
When: Starting December 4, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Lombardi Cucina Italiana | 6655 Winning Dr, Frisco
More Info
Starting this Sunday, Lombardi will offer an elevated brunch experience with half-priced bottles of rosé and Champagne. Enjoy delicious menu items with perfectly paired drinks and close the weekend the right way.
Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Kids’ Night Out / Parents’ Night Off
When: December 2, 2022 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Pipe & Palette at The Shops at Willow Bend| 6121 W Park Blvd., Suite C118, Plano
More Info
Make a Clay Charcuterie Board Workshop
When: December 3, 2022 | 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney
More Info
Dog Massage for Pet Parents
When: December 3, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: All FUR Fun Traininc and Event Center| 15559 Wright Brothers Dr,Addison
More Info
Make & Take: Decorate Gingerbread Houses
When: November 26 through December 23, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: Central Market | 320 Coit Road, Plano
Tickets
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Tickets
Special Needs Movie Screenings
When: December 3, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Studio Movie Grill | 4721 W Park Blvd, Plano
More Info