Now that you know where to get the perfect Christmas tree, it’s time to think about what will go underneath. Let us help you with your holiday shopping list with our favorite local shops to get gifts for the whole family.

Stay tuned for updates!

Gift Local

What better way of immersing oneself in the holiday spirit than supporting local shops in our community? This holiday season let’s keep it between ourselves. Here are Local Profile’s 27 local shops to get all your holiday needs covered.

Holiday warehouse | facebook

2819 W 15th St, Plano

The 30,000-square-foot showroom continues to be the go-to for thousands of stylish décor gems you won’t find anywhere else (well, at least not in the Dallas area). Toymaker Brian Kidwell, known for making gifts for Bill Gates and the Japanese Royal Family, creates an exclusive line of one-of-a-kind, high-end Santa collectibles for the shop. Need to brush up on your decorating skills? Hands-on classes in bow and wreath making are available plus Christmas tree and garland demonstrations. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

450 Industry Way, Ste. 10, Prosper

As the name suggests, anyone looking for a flocked winter pine wreath, bedazzled pine cones, red garland and crazy polka-dot ribbon already knows about the creative possibilities of this online-only shop. Want to cover the tree with pink, glittery ornaments shaped like peppermint candy? They can make that happen, too. Orders can only be placed online, but local pickup is available. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3400 Preston Road, Ste. 200, Plano

The decoration selection in this family-owned gift shop can feel a bit random at times, but that randomness also feels special when browsing through quirky Santa figurines, stockings and handcrafted Hanukkah ornaments. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Flea style | instagram

6765 Winning Dr Ste 830, Frisco

Flea Style’s vintage, handmade, and unique wares have been featured on several publications such as D Magazine, The Dallas Morning News, WFAA, and NBC, as well as appearances with Vogue and CW.

8980 Preston Rd, Frisco

Host to over 250 vendors, Frisco Mercantile is a must-stop for gift shopping. Here, you can find a menagerie of items from clothing to kitchen wares to soaps to vinyl. With a flea or farmers market feel, this place will surely be a shopping list favorite!

John Paul II High School, Plano

Enjoy shopping with your favorite local vendors. You can find holiday decor, gifts, jewelry, women’s clothing, food, kids’ toys and clothing and so much more.

Photo: habitat plants + coffee | facebook

214 N Kentucky Street, Suite A, McKinney

This shop boasts more than just a large selection of home plants: they also carry plant accessories, watering cans, propagation stations, pots, macrame hangers, gift cards, coasters, and t-shirts.

Eataly Dallas | 8687 N. Central Expy, Suite 2172, Dallas

Each year Eataly Dallas opens an Italian Holiday Mercatino for those looking for delicate, culinary gifts. Their curated selection of themed, customizable gift baskets are sure to captivate even the most selective of palates. Whether you like sweet chocolate truffles or if you are a pesto sauce fan, check their full collection and find whatever your belly desires.

1018 E 15th St, Plano

This charming boutique carries whimsical home decor perfect for any home.

Photo: read between the lines | facebook

7500 Windrose Avenue, Suite B160, Plano

Stop by Read Between the Lines at Legacy West. They have the perfect seasonal, birthday, and special event cards, plus the staff are extremely helpful and friendly.

7511 Main St., Suite A120, Frisco

Started by two teachers in Frisco, what began as a small passion project has turned into collaborations with nationally known brands such as Whataburger and Dr Pepper and a downtown Frisco brick-and-mortar store.

6959 Lebanon Rd Space 116, Frisco

From beautiful custom-made cards and stationeries to one-of-a-kind embroidered gifts, here you’ll find everything paper you could possibly need for the holidays and with a personalized touch to it. You can find their Frisco location in the Shops of Starwood.

Photo: fair and square | facebook

219 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

Fair and Square feature fair trade and ethically handmade products from over forty countries. Its mission is to break cycles of poverty for vulnerable families and to empower people from many walks of life.

1617 K. Avenue, Plano

Down the road from downtown Plano, Wooden Spoon features European imports such as cookies, cheeses, candy and housewares.

9292 Warren Pkwy, Suite 220, Frisco

Is there a person on your list obsessed with Korean and Japanese culture, goods and art? Cute Crush has imported goods, stationery, plushies and accessories.

Photo: odin leather goods + provisions | facebook

5768 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony

Step into Odin Leather Goods + Provisions and smell the handcrafted, specially made wallets, bags, belts, luggage tags, key chains and much more. Besides their handmade goods, they also curate a selection of American wares such as cocktail mixers, men’s body care, shave soaps and perfumes.

4760 Preston Rd Ste 200, Frisco

With over 4,000 products and nearly 100 vendors, Hearts Desire has tons of options for your gifting needs this year. Their most popular products are their dishes, platters, silverware and other kitchen and dining essentials.

1024 E. 15th St. in Plano

Named after grandmothers Lydia and Laura, this boutique is the perfect stop for girly gifts.

Photo: hollywood feed | facebook

1350 N. Preston Rd., Suite 50, Prosper

Can’t forget the furry family members! Head to Hollywood Feed for squeaky toys, cat toys, rope toys, bully sticks, premium dog and cat food, collars, bandannas and more.

15222 King Rd #702, Frisco

Frisco Craft Studio uses vinyl, sublimation and laser printing to make quality products such as stickers, shirts, tier trays and more.

7300 Windrose Ave. Suite a130, Plano

Neighborhood Goods’ mission is to bring a new kind of big store experience to shoppers. Several vendors without brick-and-mortar stores rent sections of the store to sell their wares, which include high-quality clothing, books, home decor, skincare, health food and housewares.

Photo: paper source | facebook

1900 Preston Road, Suite #211, Plano

You might not find a larger selection of craft paper, journals, wedding invitations, gift wraps, wax and seals and personalized paper goods than at Paper Source.

7224 Independence Pkwy, Suite 332, Plano

LEGOs are the quintessential Christmas gift for all ages. Whether you’re adding to a collector’s hoard, gifting to a Star Wars fan, or feeding a Frozen obsession, Bricks and Minifigs has your buildable plastic brick gifting needs covered.

351 B Louisiana Street, McKinney

Emblazoned tumblers, t-shirts, mugs, name tags, signs, cards … These are only a few things that the team at Personalized Touch can make.

Photo: spice and tea merchants | facebook

110 S Tennessee Street, McKinney

Taste sugared honey, smell loose-leaf tea and sample a premium selection of cooking oils. This shop is one of the best shops in McKinney for cooks just starting out, or to give a seasoned cook some fresh inspiration.

3000 Custer Road – Suite 310 – Plano

Have someone in your life obsessed with tabletop role play, board games or just someone who’s really into movies and books? This is the place to grab collectibles, dice, cards, games, and a large selection of posters, trade paperbacks, Funko Pop! characters and superhero figurines.

1610 J Avenue, Plano

Got someone in need of pampering? Sweet Home Bath and Body has enough handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, coconut wax candles, beeswax lip balm, scrubs and salts to fill several stockings.

Gourmet Candy Stores

Usually when we think about holidays and candy Halloween comes to mind, but Christmas is another big date for the sweet-toothed. Take a look at our 10 favorite shops for gourmet gift ideas and fill up your fireplace stockings.

Photo: kate weiser chocolate | facebook

NorthPark Center, Dallas

The gold standard of gourmet candy stores is Kate Weiser Chocolate. Not only is every hand-dipped chocolate a bite of pure heaven, each one is also a beautiful and unique work of art, almost too beautiful to devour. But eat, we must! Carl The Snowman, a dark chocolate hollow figure filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows, makes the perfect Christmas gift.

7161 Bishop Rd, Plano

Next on this delectable list of local selections for gourmet candy and other assorted sweets is Kilwins, which has three accessible locations for residents of Collin County. So you have no excuse not to go!

Photo: rocky mountain chocolate factory | facebook

2091 Summer Lee Drive, Ste 103, Rockwall

The chain is best known for selling classic treats such as caramel apples, handmade fudge, chocolate-dipped fruits and nuts, nut clusters and buttercreams made the old-fashioned way: over a gas stove and cooled on a granite marble slab. At most locations, customers can watch the rustic brand of gourmet candy being made right in front of their eyes. The entire experience is a feast for the senses.

Stonebriar Centre, Frisco | Nebraska Furniture Mart, The Colony | NorthPark Center, Dallas

See’s Candies was created in 1921 when Charles and Mary See opened the first location in Pasadena. Charles designed the original storefront after the couple’s black-and-white checkered home kitchen, where Mary made each creation lovingly by hand. Since then, the enterprise has expanded to over 200 locations, each featuring the same checkered design. Some of the chain’s familiar yet still entirely gourmet candy — such as the peanut brittle, victoria toffee and chocolate walnut fudge — are made using Mary See’s original recipes, and all of them are still made by hand.

114 N Tennessee St, McKinney

Goodies Texas is a family-owned candy store nestled in Historic Downtown McKinney. They offer chocolates, fudge, pralines and other gourmet candy made by a chocolatier with over 10 years of experience, as well as retro games and other novelty collectibles. The gourmet candy shop also offers a variety of unique treats, such as pate de fruit, cheesecake bars, cereal breakfast bars and truffles in a variety of flavors. Rose-shaped raspberry amaretto, anyone?

Photo: make your life sweeter | instagram

Galleria Dallas, Dallas

Make Your Life Sweeter brands — Fluffpop, HotPoppin, Sugaire and Modsweets — feature unconventional, but oh-so-tasty flavors. For example, Fluffpop, the mini cloud of cotton candy on a stick, comes in guava, lychee, caramel and pumpkin spice, among other flavors. If you can’t get enough of Fluffpop, try Sugaire, organic cotton candy in larger portion sizes, or HotPoppin, artisanal popcorn in flavors like banana laffy taffy, crème brûlée cheesecake, fried pickle and margarita. Modsweets also sells chocolates and gummies.

Sweet Firefly, 2701 Custer Rd, Richardson

Toffee Treats was started by Plano resident Mary Louise Dubay, who was inspired by childhood Christmases spent watching her grandmother cook large batches of golden toffee over the stove. Now, Mary Louise — ML for short — provides handmade toffee and other gourmet candy to customers nationwide. ML is a cancer survivor, and a portion of the proceeds from her toffee sales go towards non-profit foundations supporting those fighting cancer.

Photo: dude, sweet chocolate | facebook

408 W Eighth St #102, Dallas

In addition to having traditional chocolate-y goods, Dude Sweet also has matcha-flavored chocolate bars with candied bread crumbs, human-sized dark chocolate brains filled with cocoa puffs and a cocoa baby head to fuel your nightmare. There’s also the fungus amongus soft toffee with porcini mushroom powder and pumpkin seeds and skulls filled with bacon fat and butterscotch (pictured above). I know, I’m drooling too.

215 E Louisiana St, McKinney

Not a gourmet candy store per se, but still a magical experience with salty treats to balance out the sweet! This family-owned store in historic downtown McKinney offers over 50 flavors of gourmet popcorn including mint chocolate chip, spicy pickle, root beer float, spicy taco, old-fashioned cocktail, apple pie kettle and more. They also offer a wide selection of nostalgic candy and glass-bottle sodas.

Photo: mallow box | facebook

Legacy Hall, Plano

A few years ago Mallow Box founder Martha Ware made a marshmallow bouquet as a dessert for her husband’s birthday. It was an instant hit. Martha is Brazilian American and attributes her delicious marshmallow recipe to making her own marshmallows out of necessity; apparently, it’s difficult to find marshmallows at grocery stores in Brazil, let alone gourmet candy-level marshmallows. After finding out that her marshmallows were even better than the store-bought variety, she started selling them out of her own kitchen and then opened her first location at the Shops at Willowbend. Mallow Box is now a thriving business with three North Texas locations.