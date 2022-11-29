Back and better than ever for its 6th year, Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant is an electrifying 20-minute show that ignites The Star in Frisco with a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The show kicks off with a dazzling performance by the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, followed by the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot LED Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys football legend.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza showcases a magical lineup of 74 gameday performers, including Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue, Cowboys Rookie Squad, Rowdy and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Upcoming special guest appearances include:

Friday, December 2 – Darren Woodson & Family

Saturday, December 3 – Kenny Gant & Family

Friday, December 9 – Morris Claiborne & Family

Saturday, December 10 – Chad Hennings & Family

Friday, December 16 – DeMarcus Ware & Family

Saturday, December 17 – Dat Nguyen and Family



This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free and available onsite.

While you’re at The Star, be sure to visit The Star District – the perfect place to enjoy dinner, shopping and exploring the Dallas Cowboys-themed campus. Offering more than thirty restaurants, shopping and specialty services, The Star District is a place for the whole family to enjoy.

To explore all of the holiday happenings at The Star, see here.