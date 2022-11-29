Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes.

The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.



Cities such as North Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Fairview, Prosper, Richardson, Frisco and Lucas will be considered for the makeovers. No Demo Reno was developed by the Miami-based Essential Media Group, which debuted in March 2021 and has been renewed for its third upcoming season.



According to the HGTV website, “Home renovation expert and social media influencer Jennifer Todryk combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all without major demolition.”

According to HGTV, this is what No Demo Reno is looking for in a participant:

Homeowners wanting renovations without moving walls; allowing our experienced team to take the reins

Renovations will focus on three to four spaces: A master suite, kitchens, bathrooms, living area, etc.

Homeowners must have an existing budget between $45K-$60K that our professional team will utilize

Homeowners must be willing to vacate during the remodel (three to four weeks)

Homes must be within 30 minutes of Allen

If you are interested in updating your home email the Essential Media Group at casting@essential.media for more information. Be sure to include contact information, a family photo, interior photos of your home, an exterior home photo and a home address.