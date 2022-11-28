The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be held on May 24-28, 2023 and will be the first of six major championships to be hosted at PGA’s new headquarters in Frisco in the next 12 years. In preparation for the four-day championship, the PGA of America is inviting talent from all backgrounds to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants.

And it’s not only in Texas where the association is looking for a skilled crew to support the upcoming 2023 Major Spectator Championships. Also in May from the 15th to the 21st, the PGA Championship will return to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York and the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held in Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey from June 21 to 25.

All short-term positions will include pre, during and post-Championship opportunities beginning in April until July 2023.

Although you can apply through PGAImpact.org until December 16, you might see recruiters at your college and university campus and minority-serving institutions that offer sports and golf management programs.

“We are committed to creating a golf industry workforce that reflects the demographics of America,” PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross said in a statement. “PGA JobMatch provides unique and valuable experiences working at some of golf’s most high profile Championships for individuals who are interested in exploring a career in golf. These high-energy team environments provide hands-on learning experiences and networking opportunities, which can be the launch point to a career in golf.”

Once applications are processed, qualified candidates will be introduced to the respective PGA of America department’s hiring leaders and if eligible, they’ll be invited to participate in the next stage of the hiring process.

So mark your calendars! Remember no applications will be considered after December 16, but if you are searching for a different position, you should check the PGA JobMatch website for a complete list of opportunities.