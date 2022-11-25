“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!

If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights you want to see, or the Deerfield Christmas lights in Plano you’re craving, we’ve got you covered with these carriage rides. They’re pulled by one or two beautiful horses, complete with jingling bells and comfortable plushy seats.

These are the best carriage rides North Texas is offering to make a new, extra-special Christmas memory with your loved ones.

Photo: brazos carriage | website

Pick up location: 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

(817) 723-2322

Reservations

Brazos Carriage exclusively provides Christmas light tours through the exquisite neighborhoods of Highland Park. For COVID-19 safety reasons, you need to bring your own blankets.

All rides need to be booked online and must be paid for in full in advance.

Need to know:

The pick-up location is the Transwestern Building. Park in the parking garage in the visitors’ area.

The carriages hold 4-6 adults, and the 10-passenger carriage holds 8-10 adults. There are no exceptions with the seating limits, so choose your option carefully depending on your party size.

Arrive a few minutes before your scheduled time. The rides are 1 hour long and there is a 15-minute break between each for the horses to get a drink and catch a breather.

Photo: whitehaven | website

Pick up location: 4200 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas

(940) 597-3057

Reservations

These classy carriages from Whitehaven are for an oh-so-special occasion! Whether it’s to spruce up your family tradition this year, to follow a romantic dinner date, or even to pop the question (Whitehaven has specific routes in mind for proposals!) these limo and vis-a-vis carriages will make for a magical experience.

Need to know:

Check-in at the breezeway, between Merit Coffee and Jos. A Banks.

The Elegant Limo Carriage with all-around seating is the most popular VIP carriage, seating up to 12 adults and 2 lap children The Classic Luxury Limo Carriages seat 9 adults and 2 lap children or 6 adults and 2 lap children, and the Vis-A-Vis Carriage seats up to 6 adults and one lap child.

Be aware that there are no refunds issued within 20 days of a scheduled ride. They will work with you if you are needing to cancel last minute due to illness.

Bring your own blankets, snacks, drinks with lids, and holiday spirit for these 50-60 minute rides.

Photo by paul waby

Pick up location: Citizens Church at 4501 Legacy Dr., Plano

(214) 441-9996

Reservations

Northstar Carriage services not only Highland Park, but also Deerfield in Plano! This is the premier choice for folks who aren’t quite feeling up to traversing Dallas for Highland Park. Deerfield is just as incredible, in our humble opinions over here at Local Profile.

Need to know:

The Princess Carriage is a beautiful white Cinderella-style carriage, perfect for a true “Cinderella Experience” The Original Party Wagon seats 8-10 passengers, and is pulled by a large draft horse. The Parade Wagon is the biggest wagon, seating 18-20 passengers. A great option for accommodating multiple families or corporate parties

Rides are 50-55 min long which allows the horses to rest/water in between. This also allows for pictures at the beginning and the end of the ride if you so choose.

They do take walk-ups if you happen to be walking through the neighborhood and are lucky! But don’t count on this: they are subject to availability and most rides are by reservation.

In case you missed it, here’s Local Profile’s guide to holiday lights in Collin County.